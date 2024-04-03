AFL Teams 2024: List of AFL teams and squad list

A team-by-team guide to the current Aussie rules football season

The 2024 AFL season is underway, and the biggest club sport across the southern hemisphere continues to thrill audiences at home and abroad as its slate of squads battle it out for a place in the AFL Grand Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For some, the prospect of a shot at a premiership flag is an essential part of their heritage, but for others, simply reaching the finals may represent their biggest achievement of the campaign.

But with a dozen-and-a-half teams all set to face off, who will be looking to add to their history this year? Below, GOAL brings you a team-by-team guide to the 2024 AFL season.

How many teams are there in the AFL?

Eighteen teams compete in the AFL, with the league having undergone several periods of expansion since it transformed from the Victorian Football League (VFL) to become the game’s premier national competition.

The most recent expansion period took place over a decade ago when Gold Coast Suns and Greater Western Sydney Giants were introduced in 2011 and 2012, respectively. A Tasmania-based franchise is set to join in 2028.

Who won the AFL in 2023?

Collingwood Magpies are the defending AFL premiers. They defeated Brisbane Lions in a 12.18 (90)-(86) 13.8 thriller at Melbourne Cricket Ground last September, securing a record-tying 16th premiership to match Essendon and Carlton.

The Victorian club is one of the most storied teams in the AFL and is often considered to be among the league’s perennial contenders.

Where to watch the AFL in 2024

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season and a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

In the United States, Fox Sports 2 will offer coverage, which is available on several pay television packages and streaming services, including Sling TV. For further information, check out our handy guide to the package.

What teams are in the AFL 2024?

Below, GOAL breaks down all the teams competing in this year's AFL, including a full breakdown of the squads, rookies list, head coaches, and more.