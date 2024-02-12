Afcon 2023 award winners: Williams, Bafana Bafana among those recognised by Caf

Michael Madyira
Williams, Troost-Ekong and NsueGOAL
Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaNigeria vs Ivory CoastNigeriaIvory CoastRonwen WilliamsEmilio NsueWilliam Troost-Ekong

Ronwen Williams and Bafana Bafana as a team were among the winners as Caf announced Africa Cup of Nations tournament award winners.

  • Afcon ended on Sunday with CIV crowned champions
  • Caf announced tournament awards
  • Williams & Bafana among the winners

