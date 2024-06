GOAL updates you on everything you need to know ahead of the draw of the qualifiers set to be conducted by Caf.

Teams in Africa will soon know who they will be competing with in their bid to feature in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

This is a biennial tournament that brings together the best teams in the continent, with the champion getting some prize money and a trophy.

The qualifiers are set for later in the year and GOAL provides you with every information you need to know ahead of the draw.