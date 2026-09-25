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LaLiga
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoDeportivo de A Coruna
Book Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna Tickets
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How to get Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Sociedad
Deportivo de A Coruna
LaLiga

Real Sociedad take on Deportivo de A Coruna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Sociedad take on Deportivo de A Coruna on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad and Deportivo de A Coruña share a long-standing LaLiga history marked by competitive encounters, averaging 2.8 goals per game across their official meetings. In their last head-to-head top-flight fixture in February 2018, Real Sociedad secured a dominant 5-0 victory at home against Deportivo.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna TicketsBuy Now

When is Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Deportivo de A Coruña at the Reale Arena, follow these steps:

  1. Official Club Website: The most reliable way to purchase tickets is directly through Real Sociedad's official website. Tickets are generally released to the general public a few weeks prior to the fixture, after priority access is given to club members and season ticket holders.
  2. Official Stadium Box Office: You can buy tickets in person at the Reale Arena box office in San Sebastián in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.
Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna TicketsBuy Now

How much do Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruña LaLiga match at the Reale Arena depend on the seat category and purchasing channel:

Official Direct Tickets (Real Sociedad)

  • Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from €25 to €90.
    • Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte & Fondo Sur): €20 – €50
    • Side Stands (Tribuna Este): €40 – €75
    • Main Stand (Tribuna Principal): €60 – €90
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from €120 to €400+ (includes catering, lounge access, and premium seats).

Secondary Ticket Platforms

On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand:

  • Starting Prices: Generally begin around €50 to €80 for basic category seats.
  • Average Prices: Category 1 or long-side premium resale seats typically cost between €95 and €250+, depending on seat location and market demand.
Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna TicketsBuy Now

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Real Sociedad have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga win away at Elche on September 7, and they also beat Espanyol 2-1 earlier in the campaign. Their two defeats came against Real Madrid, 4-1, and Real Betis, 1-0. Matarazzo's side have scored six goals and conceded five across that run.

Deportivo de A Coruna have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 LaLiga win at Villarreal on September 5, following a 3-1 victory over Valencia on August 30. They drew 1-1 in each of their first two league fixtures, against Malaga and Elche. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly. Deportivo have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five matches.

RSO

RSO - Form

CEL
D0-0
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L0-3
BOU
L1-2
VAL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COR

COR - Form

VAL
W3-1
VIL
W2-3
GET
D1-1
SEV
L0-1
BET
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 2, 2018, when Real Sociedad beat Deportivo 5-0 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Sociedad hold three wins to Deportivo's one, with one draw. Real Sociedad have scored 11 goals in those five meetings, while Deportivo have scored 9.

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawDeportivo de A Coruna
3
1
1
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
5
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
4
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
5
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
12Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
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