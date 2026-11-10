How to get Leeds United vs Coventry City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Leeds United host Coventry City on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at Elland Road in Leeds.

One of their most notable recent clashes came in February 2025, when Leeds claimed a strong 2-0 victory away at Coventry City. During their Championship meetings, Leeds held the upper hand across their last five recorded matches against Coventry, securing three wins to Coventry's two.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Leeds United vs Coventry City Premier League kick-off?

Leeds United vs Coventry City at Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Coventry City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Leeds United vs Coventry City Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official Leeds United or Coventry City club websites for verified face-value tickets, subject to availability and club membership requirements.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Leeds United vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Premier League match between Leeds United and Coventry City:

1. Official Club Channels

Face Value / Standard Pricing: Standard adult tickets typically fall within the £37.50 to £62.50.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier Listings: Typically start around £140 to £178 .

Typically start around to . Premium Resale & Hospitality: Typically start around £493 to £628 or higher.

Leeds United vs Coventry City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Leeds United vs Coventry City Form

Leeds United head into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Sunderland, and they also drew 1-1 at Manchester United. A 4-1 win over Newcastle United stands as the standout result in this run, though a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal shows the inconsistency that has defined their season. Leeds have scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Coventry City's last five competitive fixtures have produced one win, zero draws, and four defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 Premier League loss at home to Fulham, and they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur the week before. A 4-1 win over Newcastle represents the high point of this run, but losses to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and Nottingham Forest away highlight the difficulty of their position. Coventry have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Leeds United vs Coventry City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in the Championship in February 2025, when Leeds United won 2-0 away at Coventry City. Across the last five recorded meetings — all played in the Championship — Leeds hold a clear advantage, with three wins to Coventry's two. Leeds have scored eight goals in those five matches, while Coventry have netted six.