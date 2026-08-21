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Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoIpswich Town
Book Everton vs Ipswich Town Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Everton vs Ipswich Town tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Everton
Ipswich Town

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Everton and Ipswich Town, including fixture information

Those Everton fans with good memories will remember a 2-2 thriller when Ipswich Town visited Goodison, in May 2025. The sides are set to meet again in the Premier League, this time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium of course, on Saturday, September 19. You can book tickets today.

Everton vs Ipswich Town TicketsBook now

Everton made a positive start to the new campaign with a home win against Crystal Palace in the league and they followed that up by brushing Preston North End aside in the Carabao Cup. The fact they kept clean sheets in both matches will also have pleased Toffees' boss, David Moyes.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town are also hoping to build on solid foundations set this August. Like Everton, the Suffolk side also secured opening wins in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Everton vs Ipswich Town Premier League fixture?

Everton vs Ipswich Town takes place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium (Liverpool) on Saturday, September 19, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Everton vs Ipswich Town TicketsBook now

How much do Everton vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

PNE
W0-4
BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
IPS

IPS - Form

LEI
W3-1
MUN
L5-2
LIV
L0-2
CRY
W2-3
ARS
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawIpswich Town
1
2
2
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Everton vs Ipswich Town lineups

4-2-3-1
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. GarnerJ. GarnerK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongJ. GrealishJ. GrealishB. JohnsonB. JohnsonT. BarryT. BarryC. WaltonC. WaltonL. DavisL. DavisD. O'SheaD. O'SheaI. DiopI. Diopteam-logoA. OuattaraE. PalaciosE. PalaciosA. FatawuA. FatawuJ. ClarkeJ. ClarkeJ. EncisoJ. EncisoS. LukicS. LukicEmersonnEmersonn
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
Everton

Starting XI

Ipswich Town

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes
  • G. O'Neil
Everton

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich Town

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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