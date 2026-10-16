How to get Chelsea vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

In their most recent Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in April 2026, Manchester United secured a narrow 1–0 victory thanks to a first-half goal from Matheus Cunha. Fans globally can follow the match build-up, ticket distributions, and live matchday commentary as two of the league's most storied rivals clash in London.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea vs Manchester United takes place at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

How to buy Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge involves several options depending on official memberships, hospitality packages, or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ballot System: To buy face-value tickets directly from Chelsea, supporters typically need an official paid club membership (such as True Blue). For high-demand matches, the club uses an application ballot window rather than a live queue, where members apply during a set period and successful buyers are drawn randomly.

Official Hospitality Packages: For guaranteed entry without relying on the ballot, official club hospitality and premium packages are available directly through Chelsea or authorized partners. These packages generally bundle premium seating with lounge access, dining, or hotel options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket costs for the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League fixture vary by seating tier and purchasing channel:

1. Official Club Channels

East Upper: £78 for adult members (£83 for general sale).

East Lower (South): £71 for adult members (£76 for general sale).

West Lower: £78 for adult members (£83 for general sale).

Matthew Harding Upper: £71 for adult members (£76 for general sale).

Matthew Harding Lower: £66 for adult members (£71 for general sale).

Shed Upper: £71 for adult members (£76 for general sale).

Shed Lower: £66 for adult members (£71 for general sale).

Restricted View (East Upper / Matthew Harding Lower): £27 to £52 for adult members depending on the specific obstructed sightline.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper / Lower Tiers: Resale prices typically start around £265 to £300+ depending on exact availability and demand.

Longside Upper / Lower Tiers: Premium views along the touchlines frequently range from £310 to upwards of £650+ per ticket on secondary exchanges.

VIP / Hospitality Packages: Official or verified VIP hospitality options on secondary platforms generally start around £380 to £500+ and scale past £800 depending on the lounge access included.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Manchester United Form

Chelsea have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Hull City. The Blues did score six goals in a Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, showing attacking intent, but defensive frailty has been a theme, with 11 goals conceded across the five games.

Manchester United have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent Premier League match was a 1-1 draw at Fulham, and they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City before that. United's only win in the run came in the Champions League, a 4-0 result against Sabah FK. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in April 2026. Across the last five Premier League encounters, United have won two, Chelsea have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The five meetings have produced 15 goals in total, with both sides capable of scoring in this fixture.