Charlton Athletic host Swansea City on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at The Valley in London.

Their two encounters during the 2025–26 EFL Championship campaign produced plenty of drama, beginning with a hard-fought 1–1 draw at The Valley in November 2025. In their most recent clash on the final day of that season in May 2026, Swansea claimed a 3–1 home victory powered by a late brace from Adam Idah and a free-kick from Leo Walta after Miles Leaburn had briefly equalized.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship kick-off?

Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City kicks off at The Valley in London on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

How to buy Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Charlton Athletic Official Home Tickets: Tickets for home supporters are available directly through Charlton Athletic's official club ticket channels. You can purchase them online via the Charlton Athletic website or by visiting/calling the ticket office at The Valley.

Tickets for home supporters are available directly through Charlton Athletic's official club ticket channels. You can purchase them online via the Charlton Athletic website or by visiting/calling the ticket office at The Valley. Swansea City Official Away Allocation: If you are supporting the visitors, Swansea City receives a designated away supporter allocation (typically seated in the Jimmy Seed Stand or equivalent away section). Away tickets are distributed via Swansea City's official ticketing system, rolling out through their priority phases for Jack Army members and season ticket holders before hitting general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Typically start from around £30 .

Typically start from around . Family Bundles: Such as the U12 Bundle (two adults and two under-12s) starting at £50 , or a two-adult and two-under-18s bundle priced at £60 .

Such as the U12 Bundle (two adults and two under-12s) starting at , or a two-adult and two-under-18s bundle priced at . Multi-Match Bundles: Starting from approximately £22.50 to £24.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Longside and General Tiers: Starting around £70 to £78 .

Starting around . Lower Tier / Premium Views: Generally range higher from £80 to £90+.

Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Championship: Everything you need to know

Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City Form

Charlton have taken four points from their last five Championship matches, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Sheffield United on November 7th, though that followed a 0-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers and a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough. Across those five games, Charlton scored five goals and conceded seven. The Addicks have lost three of their last four before that Sheffield United result, pointing to a side that has struggled for consistency.

Swansea have managed one win and four defeats across their last five Championship outings. Their standout result was a commanding 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on October 31st, but that was bracketed by a 5-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers and a 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth. Swansea's most recent match ended in a 2-1 loss to Birmingham City on November 7th. The Swans scored six goals across the five games and conceded ten, reflecting the same inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came on May 2, 2026, when Swansea City beat Charlton Athletic 3-1 at home in the Championship. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at The Valley in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Swansea have won three and Charlton one, with one match ending level.