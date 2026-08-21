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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoSunderland
Book Brentford vs Sunderland Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Brentford vs Sunderland tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Brentford
Sunderland
M. Sangare

All you need to know about securing seats at Brentford's next Premier League home encounter

Brentford recorded impressive home wins over Aston Villa, Manchester Utd and Liverpool during the early part of last season and the Bees are flying high once again. You can book tickets today to see them in home action on Saturday, September 5, against Sunderland.

Brentford vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

A Tottenham side jam-packed with big money new signings strutted into the Gtech Community Stadium during the opening weekend of the season. However, they were sent packing with their tails between their legs following a 3-0 hammering

Brentford splashed out a club-record sum of £41 million on Mamadou Sangaré during the summer and that looks money very well spent. The man from Mali sparkled on his full debut for the Bees and is guaranteed to be a crowd favourite.

You can see Sangare and the other Brentford stars take to the Gtech pitch this September. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Brentford vs Sunderland Premier League fixture?

Brentford vs Sunderland takes place at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, September 5, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Sunderland Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Brentford vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

How much do Brentford vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

REN
W2-4
SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawSunderland
3
1
1
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
FA Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
11Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Sunderland lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherK. AjerK. AjerN. CollinsN. CollinsK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeD. OuattaraD. OuattaraK. SchadeK. SchadeM. SangareM. SangareV. JaneltV. JaneltM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardI. ThiagoI. ThiagoR. RoefsR. RoefsK. DansoK. DansoReinildoReinildoD. BallardD. BallardN. MukieleN. MukieleE. Le FeeE. Le FeeT. MeunierT. MeunierN. AnguloN. AnguloN. SadikiN. SadikiG. XhakaG. XhakaB. BrobbeyB. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Sunderland

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • R. Le Bris
Brentford

Injuries and Suspensions

Sunderland

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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