Zinedine Zidane's immortal goal: The story of the Real Madrid legend's stunning Champions League-winning strike against Bayer Leverkusen

With his team mentally shaken by the quickfire double blow, things got worse for Toppmoller ahead of the final showdown against the kings of the European Cup. Leverkusen had lost two of their most essential pillars in captain and defender Jens Nowotny and Brazilian winger Ze Roberto.
"The torn cruciate Jens Nowotny suffered was a bitter blow. Ze Roberto was suspended. The team was down to the bare bones," Toppmoller later admitted. Despite the depleted lineup, his tactical mandate remained fearless: "We definitely didn't want to sit back. I wanted us to control the game."
Unfortunately, for the German, the players didn’t get the message. Nine minutes in, Madrid were 1-0 up when Roberto Carlos’ diagonal throw-in bounced into Raul’s path and the forward simply helped it on its way past Butt.
"In the preparation for the match I talked until I was blue in the face about throw-ins from Roberto Carlos," the coach said. "We knew about that. And then we were caught out by a throw-in like that with Raul scoring to make it 1-0."
Leverkusen hit back with a strong Lucio header just six minutes later and the match settled into a tense battle that neither side truly dominated.
Then, just before half-time, came the moment that altered football history. Amazingly, it began with an awkward pass.
Picking up the ball near midfield, Santiago Solari tried to float it down the left touchline for Roberto Carlos, but the bouncing pass made the Brazilian’s job difficult as he raced ahead of defender Zoltan Sebescen.
"Solari’s pass was like he was aiming for something outside of the stadium, you know? It was awful," the left-back said. "It came from above, the guy near me was two metres tall... I was running faster than him."
Sprinting at full pelt to keep the attack alive, the Brazilian left-back had no time to control the ball and instinctively hooked a high, looping cross back over his shoulder.
"I didn’t even know Zizou was there," he admitted. "The only thing I did was look to the right side and I saw someone in white was coming... I made the pass right to the middle of the goal area and one of the best players in the world was right there."
Positioned at the edge of the 18-yard box, Zidane waited. As the ball finally descended from the clouds, the Frenchman swung his non-dominant left boot in a clean and solid strike, sending it right into the top corner of the net, with Butt rooted to his line.
"I followed Roberto Carlos's run down the left. Then I saw how good the cross was – I didn't take my eyes off the ball and hit it on the volley without thinking," Zidane said. "It was intuition."
The second half brought a different kind of drama. Leverkusen threw everything forward in a frantic bid for survival.
When Madrid goalkeeper Cesar Sanchez went down with a severe ankle injury in the 68th minute, Del Bosque was forced to bring on 21-year-old Casillas, who had lost his starting spot earlier in the campaign.
In the dying minutes, as Leverkusen launched a late, furious siege, Casillas produced a series of miraculous, point-blank saves - denying Berbatov and Ballack on the goal line to preserve the 2-1 lead.
"We were superior and made a great game," Nowotny said years later. "But that night Iker Casillas's star rose. He could have gone behind his goal and we would still have hit him!"
Toppmoller revealed his reaction: "My first thought was: Damn it, we should have won the game as we were better."
Although Zidane had scored the glorious winner, he was quick to shift the glory away from his masterpiece: "Everyone speaks of my goal, but the real hero was Casillas with his saves."
When the final whistle blew, Real Madrid had claimed their ninth European Cup in their centenary year. For Toppmoller and Leverkusen, the worst possible end to a glorious season had been confirmed. Three competitions, three runners-up finishes, zero trophies.
"It's desperately painful to end with nothing," a crestfallen Toppmoller said. "We could spend forever on the training ground planning, but then something special happens that you cannot make allowances for. In this case, it was Zidane's goal."
For the man affectionately named Zizou, the long wait was finally over. The heartbreaks with Juventus in 1997 and 1998, the European bans, and the heavy burden of his price tag had all evaporated.
"To score in such a way in the Champions League, if it has to happen once in a lifetime, well it happened that night in the final," Zidane said. "That volley was a great moment for me, as I had not won that trophy before... When you win it and lift the trophy, it's such an extraordinary moment."
With one stroke of his left foot, the maestro had conducted his finest movement. The symphony was complete.