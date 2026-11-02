Wydad's first glorious era in the professional ranks came between 1990 and 1994, in which time they won seven trophies, including three league titles and their maiden CAF Champions League. They finally conquered Africa's most prestigious tournament by beating Sudan's Al Hilal 2-0 on aggregate in the final, led by Ukrainian coach Yuri Sebastienko.

However, the Red Castle endured a 13-year league title drought after their 1993 success - a period that was defined by internal management crisis and frequent coaching changes that left fans frustrated, which is ultimately why the Ultras Winners formed in 2005. A year later, Wydad finally reached the top of the table again, and in the most dramatic fashion possible.

The entire season came down to a Casablanca derby against Raja on May 24, with Wydad only needing a draw to pip AS FAR Rabat to the trophy. Raja threatened to spoil the party, though, taking an early second-half lead that they held all the way through to the sixth minute of stoppage time, when a miracle happened.

Wydad defender Hicham Louissi cut inside from the left around 25 yards from goal and unleashed a thunderous strike with his right foot that flew into the far top corner, sparking absolute bedlam in the red half of the Stade Mohammed V. Dubbed 'The Tsunami Goal' due to it's magnitude and severe weather warnings that had been circulating in the days before the game, it cemented Louissi as a hero.

"When I saw the ball hit the top corner of the net, I honestly couldn't breathe. The sound from the Wydad fans was deafening," he told Moroccan media when recalling that moment. "I felt like I was carried by a wave of pure emotion. To score a goal like that against our biggest rival to win the league title... It’s a moment that defines a career and a lifetime."

Wydad went on to capture the title again in 2010, but consistency remained elusive for another four years under the presidency of Abdelilah Akram, who was vilified by the fans because of his financial mismanagement and sporting ineptitude. Things finally changed when Said Naciri was named the club's new president in 2014 and he overhauled operations, starting with the appointment of former Real Madrid and Wales manager John Toshack.

Toshack guided Wydad to the Botola crown in his first season at the helm, significantly updating the squad's tactics and discipline. They finished second in 2015-16 and reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League with Toshack at the helm, and he was responsible for bringing through a golden generation of academy stars that included Achraf Dari, Badr Gaddarine, and Aymane El Hassouni.

Toshack was sacked in September 2016, but he built the core blueprint of the team that would go on to dominate African football over the next five years. "I am very very proud to be part of the history of this club, thank you very much to all the Wydaddis," he said after his exit was confirmed.

Wydad won a league and CAF Champions League double in 2016-17, with Houcine Ammouta taking Toshack's original project to the next level. They overcame Africa's most decorated club, Al Ahly, in the final of the Champions League, winning the return leg 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in Egypt.

A CAF Super Cup success and two more Botola wins would follow before Walid Regragui took the reins in August 21. The French-Moroccan coach repeated Ammouta's double run, with Wydad once again seeing off Al Ahly in the Champions League showpiece - this time in a one-off game.

"We played like Real Madrid - compact, working hard, and taking our chances when they came," Regragui said after his team's 2-0 win at the Stade Mohammed V. "Wydad is a beautiful winner. We won this without massive external recruitment, relying on the values of this club and its academy."

Regragui bid farewell to Wydad a short while later to take over as Morocco manager ahead of the 2022 World Cup. He ended up naming three Wydad players in his final squad - Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yahya Attiat Allah, Yahya Jabrane - before helping Morocco become the first African and Arab nation to ever reach the semi-finals of the tournament.