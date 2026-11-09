Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
City Football Group GFX 1:1GOAL

What Man City's charges mean for the rest of the City Football Group

The Premier League giants may be CFG's flagship club, but the Abu Dhabi-based holding company also owns or co-owns nine other teams across the globe

Mark Doyle

  • On September 29, the Premier League confirmed that Manchester City had been found guilty of 114 charges related to breaches of its financial regulations. After taking almost two years to consider all of the evidence presented during a 42-day hearing that concluded in December 2024, an independent commission ruled that the club artificially inflated its revenue by approximately £830 million ($1 billion) between 2009 and 2018, aided by a number of "sham" contracts with several commercial partners.

    No sanctions were disclosed and City, who continue to maintain their innocence, have since launched an appeal, meaning it could be months before we know the final outcome. However, if the original verdict is upheld, the consequences for the Etihad outfit could be catastrophic, with enforced relegation a very real possibility given the scale of the alleged cheating.

    The repercussions would be felt worldwide, though, as City are just one of 10 clubs either owned or co-owned by the City Football Group (CFG), the British-based holding company that is majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG)...

    Note: Club Bolivar and Yokoham F. Marinos are partner clubs and, thus, not included

  • New York City FC

    David Villa, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo NYCFC Ride Of Fame Induction Ceremony
    Getty Images Entertainment

    Frank Lampard's belated arrival at New York City upset some of the club's supporters - as it was done for Man City's benefit

    It's important to note right away that there is no risk of New York City FC - or any other CFG club - facing any sanctions related to the Man City case. They are separate entities operating in different jurisdictions, as MLS Commissioner Don Garber has already made clear.

    "MLS is looking at how owners act in accordance with our rules here in Major League Soccer," the American said at last month's Front Office Sport Tuned In summit. "We’re not in the business of looking at what our team owners do in other leagues, and frankly I don’t think any league would view what other owners do when they have multiple investments throughout other sports.

    "The concept of multiple-team ownership is something that we all live through, manage through, and we have our own governance as it relates to what their behaviour is."

    The concern, though, is that NYCFC, along with the rest of their sister clubs, could be negatively impacted by the bitter fallout from an incredibly controversial case that has already prompted calls from senior figures in English football for City's owners to be driven out of the Etihad.

    Given Man City are the group's flagship club, losing control of their most prized possession would inevitably cast doubt on the future of the biggest multi-ownership project - which obviously wouldn't be good news for NYCFC. The club was completely constructed in the image of City - and that's because CFG was able to build franchise from the ground up. Unlike every other team on this list, NYCFC didn't exist before City and the New York Yankees joined forces to acquire the rights to set up MLS' 20th expansion club in May 2013.

    Although there has been some fan unrest since the team made its MLS debut in 2015, most notably when the arrival of Frank Lampard was delayed by the extension of his stay at City, NYCFC are now firmly established within the world of American soccer, and even won the MLS Cup in 2021.

    CFG has also funded the construction of a new stadium, Etihad Park, which is set to open next year, meaning the franchise has very solid foundations in place no matter what happens in England in the coming months.

    Of course, any change of ownership further down the line might well result in a radical rebranding of the franchise, even if the likes of Garber clearly see no issues with the current owners or the potential for at least reputational damage to NYCFC.

  • Melbourne City

    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is also the main man at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

    Just like NYCFC, Melbourne City are almost identical to Manchester City due to the colour of their kit and the sponsors on their shirt. However, the Australians are also somewhat similar in terms of success.

    Since buying Melbourne Heart for $12m in January 2014, and rebranding the club as Melbourne City six months later, CFG have transformed the team into one of the A-League's dominant forces, winning two championships and three Premierships in the past five years. The women's side has accumulated even more titles since its creation in 2015, while the entire club's training ground and academy facilities have been elevated to a whole other level by CFG.

    In short, Melbourne City simply would not be who or where they are today without their current owners. So, the current instability at City is a major worry, particularly as they share the same chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

  • Montevideo City Torque

    FBL-SUDAMERICANA-TORQUE-MINEIRO
    AFP

    The Urguayans are arguably enjoying the most successful period in their short history right now

    Club Atletico Torque was only formed in 2007 and had never played in the Uruguayan Primera Division before CFG bought the club in April 2017. However, promotion to the top-flight was secured a matter of months later, and although Torque went straight back down, they secured an immediate return in 2019 by winning the Segunda Division for the second time in three seasons.

    The following year, CFG changed the name of the club to Montevideo City Torque, and introduced a new crest, more in keeping with its house style. In another unsurprising and obviously far less contentious move, CFG also radically improved Torque's infrastructure and the City Football Academy Montevideo, which opened in March 2021, is the base for not only the men's, women's and youth teams, but also its entire scouting operation in South America.

    One could argue that the infrastructural investment is now paying off. Torque may have been relegated again in 2023, but they got themselves back into Primera Division last year and are currently third in the table, just two points off league leaders Penarol, while they also reached the semi-finals of the 2026 Copa Americana.

    La T will, thus, be praying that nothing happens to destabilise CFG at a time when a still young club is threatening to develop into a major player in Uruguayan football.

  • Girona

    FBL-ITA-ENG-GUARDIOLA-MAN CITY
    AFP

    Pep Guardiola's brother, Pere (far right), is the president of the board of directors at Girona

    This time two years ago, Girona were being held up as a shining example of the potential benefits of being part of a multi-club ownership model. The Catalans were playing Champions League football for the first time ever, after a stunning third-placed finish in La Liga the season before, and had been given several promising City players on loan since CFG bought a 44.3% stake in the club in August 2017 that has since been increased to 47%.

    Now, though, Girona are back in the Segunda Division for the second time in seven years and their supporters are wondering whether their majority owners really have their club's best interests at heart.

    During a heated press conference held shortly after last season's relegation from La Liga, club president Delfi Geli dismissed claims from certain sections of the fan base that he was nothing more than "a puppet", while Pere Guardiola, head of the board of directors, reacted angrily to suggestions that he was a "commission agent" working for City, where his brother Pep served as the head coach for 10 years.

    "We have never taken a euro from the club, neither in the form of dividends nor in any other way," Pere told reporters. "And when Girona has needed it, an effort has been made. The money has been put on the field to build the best squads. We are not opportunists; we have been here for a long time."

    Fan groups, however, believe that the squad was not adequately strengthened following qualification for the Champions League, and that's arguably down to the fact that CFG effectively had to temporarily step away from Girona that season to avoid breaching the UEFA rule that prevents clubs with the same owners competing in the same competition, which served as a very clear illustration of where the Catalans stood in the CFG pecking order.

    Supporters also remain frustrated with the ongoing lack of progress in the planned improvements of the club's infrastructure, particularly the proposed redevelopment of the Estadi Montilivi. It's fair to say, then, that uncertainty surrounded the CFG project at Girona even before the latest dramatic developments in the City case.

  • Shenzhen Peng City

    Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3
    Getty Images Sport

    Ferran Soriano saw the Chinese outfit as a way of CFG gaining access to a massive and thus potentially lucrative market

    "We believe strongly in the future of football in China," CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said after City surprisingly bought a 47% stake in third-tier club Sichuan Jiuniu in 2019. "We are making a long-term, sustainable commitment to grow and develop the club and to nurture Chinese footballing talent.

    "Our immediate focus will be strengthening our football performance, using all of our experience and know-how, forging a strong relationship with our fans and building a strong presence in the community."

    As it transpired, though, the local community was not really that important to CFG, because Sichuan Jiuniu were not only rebranded but relocated ahead of their Chinese Super League debut in 2024, with the team moved to Shenzhen and renamed Shenzhen Peng City. They narrowly avoided relegation in their first couple of years in the top-flight, but have proven far more competitive this season.

    However, it's difficult to know what effect a failed City appeal might have on Shenzhen's gradual growth, as CFG are not majority shareholders in the club and the the feeling is that they view the Chinese outfit more as a commercial enterprise than a sporting project, with the alleged focus more on building the brand and developing strong relationships with sponsorship partners in the region, rather than winning major titles.

  • Lommel

    SOCCER JPL D10 LOMMEL SK VS KAA GENT
    AFP

    Lommel are presently holding their own in their first season back in the Belgian top-flight after a 23-year absence, but they are very reliant on CFG

    In an interview with ESPN back in 2022, Al-Mubarak pointed out that "there is no way that a team like Lommel would have a fraction of the access that it has right now to a global network of data, from Melbourne to Montevideo to Italy," without being a member of CFG.

    "The value is in the data," the City chairman said. "The value is in the system that puts it all together and makes it useful to everybody." It certainly played a pivotal role in Lommel earning promotion to the Belgian top-flight earlier this year for the first time since 2003.

    However, it's worth noting that while the club is viewed as a place to develop young players - Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan is currently on loan at the Soevereinstadion - they've yet to produce a player for City since coming under the CFG umbrella in May 2020. Recent reports that City have pumped an additional €23m into Lommel - a significant amount of money by Belgian football standards - also underlines just how reliant they are on CFG for capital.

    This, then, is a club that would suffer more than most from even a reduction in investment in CFG clubs, as it doesn't have anything like the same status or infrastructure as some of its sister sides.

    Royal Excelsior Virton even alleged while accusing their rivals of breaching European Union (EU) law in 2023 by receiving "foreign subsidies", Lommel would not even qualify for a licence to play in the Pro League were it not for Abu Dhabi's backing!

  • Troyes

    Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Savio signed for Troyes in 2022 but never played a single minute for the French team before joining City two years ago

    Nowhere have CFG faced more fan backlash than at the Stade de l'Aube. Troyes may have secured promotion to Ligue 1 just over eight months after CFG became the club's majority shareholders in September 2020, but they would have ended up in the third tier of French football in 2024 had Bordeaux not been retrospectively relegated in their place due to financial issues.

    Fans even forced the abandonment of a home game against Valenciennes at the height of the team's struggles by hurling flares onto the pitch, while ironic chants of 'Merci, City' rang around the ground.

    There were several reasons for supporters' frustration, including the disastrous 'in-house' appointment of coach Patrick Kisnorbo, who had previously been in charge of another CFG side, Melbourne City. However, the episode that best explains the tension between the fans and the owners is Savio's time on Troyes' books. The Brazilian was signed from Atletico Mineiro in 2022 but never actually played a single game for the club before being sold to City for just £30.8m after a standout season on loan at Girona.

    So, while Troyes are now back in Ligue 1, plenty of their supporters would still be delighted to see the back of CFG.

  • Palermo

    Palermo FC v Manchester City FC - Pre-season Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Pippo Inzaghi's Rosanero are four points clear at the summit of Serie B

    Palermo have a long and proud history, and they would most likely survive without Abu Dhabi's backing, one way or another. After all, they ended up in the fourth tier of Italian football seven years ago due to serious financial irregularities - and still made it back to Serie B by the time of their CFG takeover in 2022.

    However, there is no escaping the fact that losing the backing of Abu Dhabi would represent a hammer blow. CFG have invested a significant amount of money in Palermo since paying €13m (£11m/$14m) for an 80% stake in the Sicilian side (it now stands at 94.9%), resulting in the opening of the Rosanero's first ever club-owned training ground in April 2024.

    Even more significantly, CFG are also funding the construction of a new stadium that is on the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) list of potential venues for Euro 2032. Construction is not scheduled to start until next year, though, so it's fair to say that Palermo and their fans will be monitoring the outcome of City's appeal more closely than most.

    Pippo Inzaghi's side currently top the Serie B standings, putting the Rosanero on track to secure a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2017, but their hopes of staying there would be heavily tied to continued CFG support.

  • Bahia

    Bahia v Palmeiras - Brasileirao 2024
    Getty Images Sport

    Bahia play at the 50,000-seater Arena Fonte Nova, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup

    Soriano said after CFG bought Bahia in 2023 that one of the key motivators was growing Brazilian football from "an economic point of view". "The potential is spectacular," he said. "It is the greatest source of talent in the world. The opportunity cannot be lost and I want to help."

    However, CFG's primary objective was clearly tapping into that aforementioned talent, and particularly in the very underdeveloped north-east of the country, where Bahia is by far the biggest and most popular club.

    The supporters were positively giddy with excitement after the takeover, believing CFG would transform them into one of the strongest sides in Brazil. Soriano, though, warned right from the off that it would be a long process and neither Bahia nor City have yet to really see the positive effects of the partnership.

    Still, the Brazilians are the most recent addition to the CFG project, and their first team has unquestionably and steadily improved over the past two-and-a-half seasons, with Rogerio Cenio's side currently sixth in the Serie A standings. It's also worth noting that chairman Emerson Ferretti has the utmost faith in CFG, whom he defended when it was argued that they made for inappropriate potential owners for a club renowned for its progressive politics and social awareness.

    He also rather significantly said that City being hit with 115 charges related to the Premier League financial rules did not impact negotiations over the sale of the club whatsoever, which illustrated the club's desperation to become part of the biggest multi-ownership group in football.

    Of course, the next few months will give us a better indication of whether that was the right move for Bahia - and every other CFG member.