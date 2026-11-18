CINCINNATI -- So ends another international break, the last official one of 2026. And so ends the Mauricio Pochettino era, just over two years after it began. The U.S. men’s national team is turning the page. Some players will be happier about that than others.

The U.S. cruised into the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals with 6-0 and 2-0 wins over Haiti, moving a step closer to reclaiming the trophy. Pochettino left for Manchester immediately after Tuesday’s second leg in Cincinnati.

Given the nature of the wins, there's little bad you can say about anyone who played a significant role. The games were, largely, straightforward. The U.S. were far, far better than their opponents, which meant every player on the field left with something to feel good about.

But, as some players see their stocks rise, others have to fall. Here's a look at who benefited and who will be left looking ahead to the next opportunity.