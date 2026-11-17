Drawn in that year’s group of death alongside Barcelona, Inter and PSV, many believed Spurs’ Champions League hopes were over before they began. While they were off to a strong start domestically with three straight wins, defeats to Watford and Liverpool brought them back down to earth ahead of their maiden European tie.

While Christian Eriksen fired Spurs into the lead against Inter in Milan, they bottled it towards the end, conceding an 86th minute equaliser from Mauro Icardi before Matias Vecino’s stoppage time winner for the Nerazzurri.

That dismal start worsened when Barcelona took the lead just two minutes into the clash at Wembley, where Spurs had to play their home matches amid ongoing construction on their new stadium.

Horribly misjudging Barca’s first attack, Hugo Lloris came rushing out to close down Jordi Alba on the left. As he squared to Philippe Coutinho, centre-back Davinson Sanchez slipped in the box and the Brazilian lashed into the net. Rakitic doubled Barca’s lead before half-time as the ball came bouncing towards him outside the box and he blasted in off the post. Harry Kane and Erik Lamela were on target for Spurs, but a Lionel Messi double sealed a deserved away win for Ernesto Valverde’s team.

"When you concede in less than two minutes, you have to completely change everything," Pochettino said afterwards. "It is so difficult to assess because the emotion becomes tough against a team that has players like Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Coutinho.”

He continued: “That is why I want to congratulate the players for the way they fought. I’m so proud of them, the effort was massive. We were good in the second half. But it is difficult to come back after giving a team like Barcelona a goal. But the most important thing was the character we showed in the second half. Of course there were a few mistakes - that is clear - and when you do that in football at this level, you can concede a goal."

When Luuk de Jong scored a late equaliser for PSV in Eindhoven after Lloris was sent off, Spurs’ Champions League campaign looked dead and buried.

Two minutes into the reverse fixture against the Dutch team, De Jong expertly headed past Paulo Gazzaniga and it seemed even qualifying for the Europa League via third place was beyond their grasp.

They still didn’t have much hope by the time Kane levelled the score, as PSV kept pushing for the winner with Steven Bergwijn blasting a shot at the right height for Gazzaniga to keep out.

In the 89th minute, Kane’s header somehow bounced past Jeroen Zoet and in. Spurs had their first win of the competition and it provided a much needed boost ahead of Inter’s visit.

Thanks to Eriksen's 80th minute strike at Wembley, they claimed another vital three points, but Pochettino’s men would have to upset the Spanish champions at Camp Nou to reignite their Champions League hopes.

They were 1-0 down within seven minutes. Ousmane Dembele went on a surging run right through the Tottenham half, humiliating Kylke Walker-Peters (twice) and Jan Vertonghen before tucking under Lloris.

Spurs didn’t give up, but it seemed like fate was against them. Eriksen ran in unmarked to meet a Danny Rose cross at the back post, but his effort from close range was straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Then, Lucas Moura was sure he had levelled the score with a header towards goal, but the goalkeeper blocked right on the line.

With just five minutes left to play and Inter drawing 1-1 with PSV in the group’s other game, Spurs were on their way out. Then, Kane was found on the left side and charged into the box before cutting across goal, where Lucas was able to fire past Ter Stegen.

The draw put Spurs level with Inter on points, goal difference and head-to-head record, so it came down to that vital goal they had scored at San Siro to go through to the next round based on head-to-head away goals.

"We had to perform or we were going out of the competition. We didn’t win the game but I think we did more than enough to go through," Kane said. "There isn’t a bigger game than Barcelona away. We know if we get them again, maybe in the later stages, we played Juve last year and Real Madrid last year and did well."

He added: "A lot of people were writing us off after three games, we’ve come out of that and showed people the character we’ve got in this team. It's important we give it a big push for the rest of the competition. I think the big teams in Europe will show us respect."