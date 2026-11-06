Stephen Mfuni: The Man City sensation inspired by Josko Gvardiol and aiming to boost Coventry's Premier League survival hopes

A relegation battle may not seem like the ideal environment for a young player to make his professional breakthrough, but Stephen Mfuni is using the opportunity to make a name for himself at Coventry.

At 18 years old, the centre-back is showing signs he can play a key role as Frank Lampard’s team fight for Premier League survival, already earning praise from the England and Chelsea legend since joining on loan from Manchester City.

Such a bright impression is no surprise from a prospect who was already shining for City’s Under 21s when he was just 16, however. Tall and athletic, he is comfortable on the ball and strong in the air, modelling his game on Josko Gvardiol and Virgil van Dijk.

GOAL takes a look at the defensive prospect.