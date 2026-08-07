After a brief substitute appearance against Groningen in December 2025, he impressed in his first senior start by setting up an equaliser in a 4-2 Champions League win at Qarabag. Four days later, he was in the starting XI for the Klassieker showdown against Feyenoord in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Steur looked right at home. Always on the hunt for the ball and looking to break forward, he was calm and collected despite the occasion as Ajax won 2-0 against their fierce rivals. From then on, he was rarely left out of the team.

Ex-Eredivisie star Kenneth Perez said on ESPN after the match: "I thought he was very good. He was actually the best midfielder on the pitch. He brought calmness. He wanted the ball. He is truly an example of how you like to see an Ajax player, in a team that doesn't play like Ajax.

"He exudes calmness and is not afraid of anything. He is only 17 years old. He was also very confident on the ball. He sets the pace and is not timid. I think Ajax likes to see their debutants like that.

"He is something that very many players at Ajax are not."

Months later, he came back to haunt Feyenoord in Rotterdam when he pounced on a bad clearance and blasted into the top corner to open the scoring – an indication of his rapid growth in stature.

Even as Ajax struggled to find consistency throughout a dismal campaign that saw them finish fifth in the Eredivisie, the homegrown star was often a bright spark. He started in the painful 3-1 defeat to Groningen that prompted Grim to step down as Ajax coach in early March. While he struggled defensively, Steur looked sound in possession again and earned praise from opposing manager Dick Lukkien, who said he "really got Ajax playing football".

Steur's youthful vibrance added some excitement to an often limp and tame team. Seeing the newest academy gem emerge with the aim of growing into a staple of the midfield for years to come raised spirits among the Amsterdam faithful.