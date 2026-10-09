Rosalia Dominguez: Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati-like teenager whose golden summer propelled Spain to European & World Cup glory

Barcelona's financial constraints have been well-documented for some time. It has been a regularly spotlighted issue on the men's side for many years, and now it is starting to impact the women's team too, with key players leaving while limited transfer activity means external replacements haven't been forthcoming. Fortunately, the Blaugrana have La Masia to lean on.

For Barca Femeni, it has helped produce top talents like Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina, who have been lynchpins of the Catalans' recent success. Gemma Font, Laia Aleixandri, Clara Serrajordi, Aicha Camara and Martina Fernandez are other members of the current first team who came through the youth ranks.

The club has also had great success in signing young players who have already had their senior breakthroughs elsewhere and progressing them into what is now an all-conquering team. It happened with the likes of Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Mariona Caldentey, and more recently with Vicky Lopez and Sydney Schertenleib, who briefly spent time in the B team before making their first-team impacts.

Now, as La Masia continues to expand on the women's side, more top talent is arriving from across Europe and the world at a younger age and becoming engrained in the Barca way. Recent additions include Netherlands youth international Liv Pennock, Italian goal-getter Giulia Galli and Morocco's Mayssa Baha, the record-breaking 15-year-old who scored in Liga F last month.

That international focus doesn't mean Barca are neglecting areas closer to home, though. Six members of the Spain squad that triumphed at the Under-19 Euros in June represent the Blaugrana, as did five of those on La Roja's Under-20 Women's World Cup roster which defeated North Korea in last month's final to be crowned champions.

And across those two tournaments, the player who shone brightest was a gem who has been causing plenty of excitement within the walls of La Masia: Rosalia Dominguez.