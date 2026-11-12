Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
USMNT 1-1 GOAL

Pep Guardiola would be a blockbuster USMNT hire - but U.S. Soccer should resist the temptation to chase another superstar manager

Pep Guardiola's pedigree is beyond question. But as Mauricio Pochettino nears the exit, the USMNT need more than another superstar to build toward 2030.

Tom Hindle

  • The pictures seemed to pop up every other day. Here was Pep Guardiola, strolling through the Soho snow in a hat and gloves - yet somehow looking effortlessly cool. There was Guardiola again, taking a crisp walk in Central Park, his kids in hand. He went to restaurants, cafes and concerts.

    Basically, he seemed to spend time walking around and doing a lot of normal-person stuff in NYC. Not many would regard the City that Never Sleeps as a place for a cozy reset. But for Guardiola, in 2012, it was a true retreat. Soccer was not yet big enough in the States for him to be constantly recognized. Thierry Henry flirted with stardom back then. But Guardiola, despite overseeing one of the greatest teams of the modern era in Barcelona, sauntered in relative anonymity - save for a picture or two.

    That alone has basically become a launching pad for many a rumor over the past decade or so. Pep seemed to like New York a lot. Therefore, we are told, he must(!) want to be the USMNT manager. Let's conveniently ignore the massive disconnect there between 'enjoying a place for a few months' and 'wanting to manage the whole country's football team'. That stint is one of a few thinly veiled reasons to suggest that Guardiola should someday coach the USMNT. On Wednesday, fantasy edged towards reality when The Athletic reported that Guardiola is top of the list of the U.S.'s replacements as manager for Mauricio Pochettino should he leave for Manchester United.

    Yet for all of the appeal, this would be the wrong direction for U.S. Soccer. Guardiola's brilliance is beyond question. The fit deserves far more scrutiny. With 2030 ahead, the USMNT need a coach who can establish a clear identity with limited preparation time, work with the players available and commit to the program beyond its biggest nights. Another spectacular unveiling would be easy to celebrate. Building something that survives the next coaching change is the harder task.

  • The cost of another reset

    마우리시오 포체티노 (Mauricio Pochettino)
    Getty Images

    Pochettino appears set to be leaving the USMNT as a move to Manchester United is all but done.

    It's worth examining, first, what the USMNT want to be.

    The appointment of Pochettino suggested a sense of ambition. High-profile donors threw cash in, and the manager made around $6 million per year as the head coach of this side. In his introductory press conference, he spoke of World Cup runs. A year later, he was talking about genuine belief that the U.S. could win the thing. There is, to be sure, a sense of vertical alignment here. The top dogs in American soccer, in general, are in agreement that the USMNT have the potential to be a global power in this sport. Pochettino's appointment was a financial and physical manifestation of that unadulterated intent.

    There was nothing wrong with that ambition. Hiring Pochettino signaled that U.S. Soccer wanted to raise its expectations, and his team delivered the country's first World Cup knockout victory since 2002. A potential departure does not erase that progress.

    But it does expose the fragility of a project built so heavily around one appointment. If Pochettino leaves for Manchester United so soon after extending his contract, the federation will again be searching for someone to carry its plans forward. That should prompt a serious examination of how the program maintains continuity when its biggest name moves on. Simply replacing one celebrated manager with another would leave that question unanswered.

  • Working with a weaker squad

    Rodri
    Getty Images

    Rodri was a crucial part of a handful of Man City squads

    And so we arrive at Guardiola, who is, by very definition, a manager associated with the upper echelons of European football. Guardiola's resume is truly wonderful. There is no other manager in the European game who can match his achievements. Forty-one trophies. Eleven league titles. Three Champions Leagues. He coached against Jose Mourinho at Barcelona - and won. He coached against Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund and Liverpool - and won. GOAT conversations get a bit silly in this sport. But if you had to make a list of the best head coaches in soccer, Guardiola would certainly be near the top.

    Guardiola's greatest successes have come with advantages international football cannot offer: daily work with his players, elite squads and the ability to recruit for specific roles. His capacity to improve those players is part of his greatness. But transferring that work to the USMNT would require a significant adjustment.

    The U.S. have talented footballers. They also have a fixed pool of eligible players and limited time together. Guardiola would have to build around those realities, simplifying where necessary and adapting his ideas to the squad.

    Tyler Adams is not Rodri. That comparison alone does not disqualify Guardiola, but it illustrates the challenge. There would be no transfer window to address a missing ingredient, and far fewer training sessions to teach the alternatives. That is the strongest reason to question the fit.

  • Does he want another project?

    guardiola maresca
    (C)Getty images

    Guardiola made it clear that he had run out of energy during his final days at Man City.

    There are more personal questions to be asked about Guardiola himself, too. As he made clear in interviews and the revealing documentary A Beautiful Obsession, the demands of the Manchester City job had taken their toll. He left needing a break, and his reflections offered little suggestion of a manager desperate to jump straight into another project.

    “It will be difficult to come back. I need to refresh many things,” he said in the documentary.

    Those words should give U.S. Soccer pause. International football offers a different rhythm, with fewer matches and less daily coaching. Perhaps that would help Guardiola rediscover his appetite. But the federation would be betting that a change of setting could restore the energy he had openly questioned.

    And that matters for a team with ambitions of becoming a genuine contender. The USMNT need a coach eager to throw himself into the next four years, establishing an identity and getting the best out of an emerging generation. Guardiola's tactical brilliance would be an enormous asset. His readiness to take on that responsibility is far less certain.

    There should be understanding and empathy for his decision to step away. But there should also be clear judgment about what the U.S. need next. A manager who has spoken so candidly about needing a break would be a considerable gamble at the start of another World Cup cycle.

  • A bigger star than the USMNT?

    Guardiola
    Getty Images

    Guardiola is a massive global brand, which must be factored in when considering him for the USMNT.

    Then there's the question of celebrity.

    Guardiola might have been able to walk around New York in relative anonymity in 2012. But that is certainly not the case now. A Man City kit launch in 2025, shortly before the Club World Cup, saw the Spaniard surrounded by eager fans hungry for an autograph. His City team was prime-time viewing, and Guardiola was at the center of the project, as recognizable as the players carrying out his instructions.

    Put simply, Guardiola would arrive as a bigger global name than the team he was taking over. And it would be absolutely box office. But, as with Messi's move to PSG, the excitement would come with expectations that the appointment alone could not satisfy. Suddenly, steady improvement might seem insufficient. Anything short of deep runs in major tournaments could be treated as failure, regardless of how much the team had actually progressed.

    That is an uncomfortable dynamic for a program still trying to establish itself among the world's best. Guardiola's presence would raise the expectations immediately. Raising the team's capabilities would take considerably longer.

    Even the greatest coach needs the right structure around him. PSG's success after Messi's departure has underlined the value of a clear collective identity. Vicente del Bosque's Spain, meanwhile, showed how a manager could guide a team laden with stars within a successful national-team setup. Neither example offers a formula the U.S. can simply copy, but both point to the importance of the whole operation.

    Guardiola would inevitably become the face of American soccer. The danger is that U.S. Soccer would mistake having that face for having everything else in place.

  • Is it possible to buck a trend?

    Lionel Scaloni
    (C)Getty Images

    Scaloni led Argentina to years of success after a barren run

    There are other ways to build a successful national team. Spain promoted Luis de la Fuente through its youth setup. Argentina turned to Lionel Scaloni, who had worked within its national-team staff. Neither arrived with Guardiola's managerial reputation.

    Their results are difficult to ignore. Scaloni won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copas America. De la Fuente followed victory at Euro 2024 with the 2026 World Cup. Both built successful teams through an understanding of their players and a clear approach to getting the best from them.

    That offers a useful lesson, even if it is no guarantee that an internal appointment would work for the U.S. The next coach should be chosen for how convincingly his methods, ambitions and commitment match the job.

    Guardiola would be an extraordinary name to unveil. But with four years to build toward 2030, U.S. Soccer should look beyond the biggest available star. The next appointment needs to give the program a direction it can sustain.