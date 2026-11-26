“My contract finished in Yeovil. At the time, the last six to eight months of that second year at Yeovil, I just wasn't enjoying it at all, to be honest. I understand the politics in football and all that sort of stuff, but as a kid, that was my first year as a pro and I wasn't playing. Sometimes I'd travel to not even be on the bench - just sit in the stand! I was like, ‘I just don't really want to stay here’. I knew that they weren't going to renew my contract. I was happy at the time because I just didn't want to stay. Even though it was League Two, I just didn't want to stay. And after that, I was like, ‘OK, I'm only 18, I'm going to try and find a club with a reserve team’. Obviously, Yeovil only had youth teams, so after 18 you're either playing first team football or you're not. There were no U21s in that.

“I went on trial at Barnsley and Burton Albion. I didn't get offered anything for their reserves. I ended up dropping down to play non-league in England. I was like, I've literally got no choice. I played non-league, which I think at the time was the league below the Conference North. So, it would be step three in the non-league pyramid. I'm a small midfielder, so the ball's just constantly going over my head! At this point, I'm not really enjoying playing football. The game's not suited to how I like to play. Then a coach from New Zealand reached out and was asking about me through the head of recruitment at Burton Albion. He put me in contact with him.

“Originally, I didn't really go to New Zealand to play football. I just went because I needed to figure out what I'm actually going to do. If I'm not going to play football, if I'm not enjoying playing football, then what am I going to do? So, I went there. I travelled for a little bit and then started training again with a local team. From there, I went to the National League of New Zealand. For me, it was just about getting the enjoyment back for playing. If I didn't have that, then I wasn't going to force myself to keep playing.

“I started enjoying it again and was like, ‘okay, this is obviously what I want to do’. It was then a case of, how do I get back into playing full-time? I spoke to a few people over there. One of the boys connected me with his agent, who's still my agent to this day, who works in Canada. My thing was, can I get to the CPL? Because it was a new professional league. It was full-time. It's still developing. But the way they promote players, if you do well, it gives you a decent platform to go somewhere else. I tried to go there for the 2020 season from New Zealand. At the time, my agent was sending my clips. I think he spoke to three clubs in the CPL. All of them were just like, ‘yeah, we don't really respect the New Zealand league, it's not professional, we're not looking to scout players from there’. This would have been mid-2019, end of 2019. I wanted to go for the 2020 season. So, I'm like, ‘okay, I'll just forget about it, it's not going to happen, at least I tried’.

“That's when I decided to go from New Zealand to Australia for the start of 2020. I'm enjoying football and the Australian NPL league is better than the New Zealand league, you can earn more money there. I went at the start of 2020. I was playing and that, obviously, was the COVID year. The season wasn’t even postponed, it just got straight up cancelled! At that time, New Zealand and Australia were the strictest countries in the world when it came to restrictions around COVID. We're all in lockdown, the season's been cancelled and there's no talk about it restarting. That's when I was like, ‘I'm just going to go back to the UK, back to my parents, wait for this to die down a little bit and then just see what happens’.

“I went back to the UK mid-2020 and ended up signing for another step three team, Nuneaton Borough. I played for them for a little bit and then had an offer for the start of 2021 to go and play in the top division of Iceland. I was keen because it was full-time. But it wasn't professional. It was more like three, four times a week, training in the evening. It’s classed as a professional league, but it's still similarly structured to non-league in England. All the other players probably have jobs during the day. I was set on going there because I didn't have anything else.

“And then, two or three days after Christmas at the end of 2020, the coach from Pacific, Pa-Modou Kah, who's now coaching in the USL Championship, called my agent. He was like, ‘listen, I've seen his clips’. I didn't know this until later on, but he told me when I got there that my agent had sent a 10-minute highlights video. He just watched the first 30 seconds - the ball came to me, I dropped my shoulder and chopped a guy, and he decided that he wanted me. This is what I wanted back in 2020. I said to my agent, ‘don't even ask’. At that point, I didn't really care if it was a one-year contract, five-year contract, if the money was good, if the money was bad. I just said, ‘put me on a salary, give me my accommodation and get me there’. I knew that once I was there, I was playing full-time, playing professionally, I knew that I would do well. That’s how the whole thing unfolded from New Zealand to the CPL.”