One team is chasing its first championship. The other is hoping the third time really is the charm.

The Washington Spirit are back in the NWSL Championship for a third straight year, and this time, they get to bring the final home to “Rowdy Audi.” With Trinity Rodman leading the way and a home crowd behind them, there’s plenty to like about their chances. But after two straight defeats in the final, the pressure is on to finish the job and claim their first title since 2021.

The Kansas City Current, meanwhile, have little interest in Washington’s happy ending. Back in the final for the first time since 2022, they arrive on a seven-game winning streak, one victory away from the first championship in club history.

So, will Rodman give Audi a night to remember, or will Croix Bethune and the Current spoil the party? GOAL’s writers break it down in another edition of… The Rondo.