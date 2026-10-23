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Nike GFX 1-1GOAL

Naomi Girma, Sophia Wilson and Lauren James: How six stars helped shape Nike United’s latest boots

The release of this final boot pack features the original six Nike United athletes: Lauren James, Salma Paralluelo, Sophia Wilson, Deyna Castellanos, Patri Guijarro and Naomi Girma.

Celia Balf

  • The blue and orange are hard to miss. Look inside Nike United’s latest boots, though, and there is a more personal detail: the names of the players who wear them.

    Lauren James, Salma Paralluelo, Sophia Wilson, Deyna Castellanos, Patri Guijarro and Naomi Girma return for the fourth and final collection in the series. Their names appear on the sockliners of their respective models, connecting each boot to the players involved in the project.

    The six bring different experiences to the design process. James taking on a defender, Wilson finding space for a shot and Girma playing out from the back each place different demands on their footwear. Nike United draws on that feedback across its Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo ranges.


  • The design

    Nike Football, Nike United
    Nike Football

    Lauren James, Salma Paralluelo, Sophia Wilson, Deyna Castellanos, Patri Guijarro and Naomi Girma are the six athletes part of Nike United.

    Light blue runs through the collection, with bright orange providing the contrast. That shared palette connects the boots, while each range has its own emphasis.

    James and Paralluelo represent Mercurial, which includes the Vapor 17 and Superfly 11. Nike positions both around speed, with the Vapor focused on quick movements in tight spaces and the Superfly designed for acceleration and sustained pace in open grass.

    The Superfly features an external Air Zoom unit under the forefoot and a FlyWeave Ultra upper, which Nike says is intended to keep the foot secure at speed.

    Wilson and Castellanos are paired with the Phantom 6, where the emphasis shifts to precision when passing, dribbling and shooting. Its textured Gripknit upper is designed to help players control their contact with the ball.

    Guijarro and Girma wear the Tiempo Maestro. Both are comfortable receiving under pressure and using the ball to start an attack, making touch a natural focus. Nike says the boot’s TechLeather upper is designed to provide a soft, consistent feel on the ball.

  • The story

    Nike Football, Nike United
    Nike Football

    Mercurial Vapor 17 and Mercurial Superfly 11 are worn by Lauren James and Salma Paralluelo.

    Nike introduced the six-player collective in February 2025, bringing together players from different countries, clubs and positions to contribute feedback to the collection.

    That variety gives the project its most interesting connection to the game. A midfielder receiving with an opponent on her back and a forward accelerating into space can value different things in a boot, even when they are wearing the same colors.

    For Nike United, the players’ experiences have provided a starting point for the design conversation. Across four collections, their names and individual playing styles have remained part of the identity.

    Chapter 4 returns to the original group to close that series.

  • The hype

    Nike Football, Nike United
    Nike Football

    Phantom 6 are worn by Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos.

    The release arrives with the 2027 Women’s World Cup on the horizon, giving the campaign a wider backdrop as attention builds toward the tournament.

    The six players shared campaign images on Oct. 22, showing the latest collection across its different models. For supporters who follow them through club and international soccer, those familiar faces offer a direct connection to the boots.

  • What's next?

    Nike Football, Nike United
    Nike Football

    Tiempo Maestro are worn by Patri Guijarro and Naomi Girma.

    The Nike United Chapter 4 collection went on sale Oct. 22.

    A new group of athletes is expected to join Nike United in 2027, beginning the next phase of the program and bringing another set of experiences into the design process.