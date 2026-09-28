MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi brilliance can't save Inter Miami, LAFC sack Marc Dos Santos and never count out the Seattle Sounders

The only thing that really matters from this weekend in MLS was this dummy from Orlando City SC's Antoine Griezmann.

That's a footballer functioning on another planet to everyone else. Just streets ahead, mastering this game that is so, so difficult to get your head around. Everyone else is playing checkers. Griezmann is playing chess - or whatever.

However, that was but a moment in an otherwise action-packed weekend. Among the things we learned:

+ Inter Miami are mightily unreliable

+ Hany Mukhtar is really, really, really good

+ Brian Schmetzer should never be written off.

There's all that and more in this week's rundown of Winners & Losers in MLS...