MLS Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan USMNT hype grows, St. Louis City SC's front office get it right, and do the Chicago Fire miss Hugo Cuypers?
That Cavan Sullivan, eh? We told you not to doubt him. A few months ago, he could barely get off the bench as the clock ticked toward his move to Manchester City. Now, he's apparently the boy wonder destined to lead the USMNT to glory before September is out. This sport does love an overreaction. Still, America's answer to Lionel Messi? We're only partly kidding.
Back in the real world, MLS delivered another captivating weekend. Inter Miami remain equal parts world-beaters and bang average, often switching between the two in 10-minute bursts. Elsewhere in Florida, Antoine Griezmann is making winning look rather more straightforward: He scored for the fifth straight game and delivered his third consecutive winner as Orlando City brushed aside Toronto FC 3-0.
Then there's the drama in the Windy City, where Robert Lewandowski has become the subject of an awkward question: Can a great goalscorer somehow make his team worse? Isn't soccer fun?
GOAL runs down all of that and more in its Winners & Losers of the weekend in MLS...
WINNER: Corey Wray
A few weeks ago, in a conversation with GOAL, St. Louis CITY Sporting Director Corey Wray urged calm. A few days before, St. Louis had sold their first and second best midfielders - right when the team was picking up some steam. Fans were baffled. Wray, though, was locked in. A few days later, he pulled off a stunning double swoop for Damion Downs of Southampton and Colorado's main man Rafa Navarro. CITY have been on fire ever since, and put four past Minnesota United on Saturday evening.
Fans were baffled when Wray and St. Louis got rid of some of their brightest talents. Turns out the front office might just have been onto something.
LOSER: Tata Martino
Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino offered a pretty blunt assessment of his side's 0-0 draw with D.C. United Saturday night:
"Clearly, two points were lost," he told reporters after a frustrating stalemate.
And he has a point. This was a massive one. Atlanta and D.C. have both struggled immensely this year. D.C. perhaps have never quite had the depth to push beyond the confines of the weird spot between the wildcard and the Eastern Conference basement. Atlanta, meanwhile, have the raw quality, but the pieces have taken so, so long to come together.
In reality, these last couple of months are a chance for Martino to show why he has coached at such a high level. This is a team being thrown together, piece by piece, without much of a coherent blueprint. An attacking corps of Miguel Almiron, Breel Embolo and Aleksey Miranchuk is among the most lethal in the conference.
Outside of that, though, there's not a lot to work with here. It's time for solutions, then. And Martino has tried to find them. Against D.C., Atlanta had 20 shots, put 14 on target, rattled the woodwork once, put another narrowly wide, and did pretty much everything right except put the ball in the net. They are now seven points out of a playoff spot and will face a real battle to get into the postseason.
WINNER: Hugo Cuypers (from afar)
Robert Lewandowski has brought goals to Chicago. The challenge is figuring out what needs to change around him.
The Fire have lost just twice in their last 12 games, while Lewandowski has scored six goals in 10 MLS appearances. There is plenty working here. But he offers something different from Hugo Cuypers, whose tireless running helped Chicago apply pressure up front and disrupt opponents before they could launch attacks.
At 38, Lewandowski cannot be expected to cover the same ground. That puts more responsibility on the players around him to coordinate their pressure and avoid leaving space for opponents to exploit. His finishing is an asset; Chicago still have to find the right balance to make the most of it.
Saturday's 2-1 defeat to New England illustrated the challenge. Chicago had more possession and shots, but the Revolution found opportunities to exploit the space left behind. That is a collective issue, rather than something to pin on the center forward. If the Fire's pressure on the ball isn't effective, their defensive line needs to recognize when to drop.
Chicago don't need to rip everything up
LOSER: LAFC's MLS Cup hopes
Before this season started, this writer made the mistake of going on GOAL's flagship podcast, The Rondo, and claiming, with real verve, that LAFC would win MLS Cup. Well, that one has aged poorly. Back then, it wasn't too poor of a take. Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga are both really good footballers. The rest of the spine looks OK, too. And in a West that looked a liiiittle light, then there was a case to be made for an LAFC run.
And it still might happen. This team could still get hot. But a damning loss to a Sporting KC side in full rebuild mode showed how brittle they can be. Yes, Andre Luiz, Sporting KC's big summer signing, tormented them throughout (as he will many teams in this league). But they were also so poor defensively and lacking in cutting edge up front. Right now, LAFC look like a solid playoff team. For a supposed title contender, that's simply not good enough.
WINNER: Cavan Sullivan (again)
Sullivan's rise has been weird in that we all probably knew it was coming - but his sheer impact could not have been predicted. With another two goals against an admittedly poor San Diego, the Philly Union kid made it nine goal contributions in league play since the World Cup break. He is well on pace to break the goal involvements record for a teenager in the league (20 by Diego Fagundez in 2013, for those counting).
The good news? There's more of this to come. Sullivan has the Union firing on all cylinders, and one more full season before he departs for Man City. Enjoy him while you can.
LOSER: The West's playoff hopefuls
Here's a fun fact: None of the teams sitting eighth through 12th in the Western Conference won this weekend. Only the LA Galaxy even picked up a point. A statistical quirk? Sure. But also a missed opportunity in a playoff race where hardly anyone can afford one.
Just two points separate ninth-placed San Diego from 14th-placed Seattle, although the uneven number of games played complicates the picture. One win can change the outlook considerably. One defeat can leave you wondering how so many teams suddenly stand between you and a playoff spot.
Seattle, at least, salvaged something. Paul Arriola's late equalizer secured a 1-1 draw at the Galaxy, keeping another playoff rival within reach. The Sounders remain near the bottom, but they are hardly out of this.
And so, Portland, San Diego, LA Galaxy, RSL and Minnesota United - you missed your shot.