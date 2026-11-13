'Made us even more proud to be American' - Mauricio Pochettino leaves USMNT for Man Utd with a culture reset and an unfinished legacy

The losses in the Nations League were a wake-up call for Pochettino and everyone else that there was still something broken in the USMNT's culture.

That culture came into question in the weeks before Pochettino's arrival. After crashing out of the Copa America under previous manager Gregg Berhalter, a new voice was needed, one that would seize back power from the players and reshape the national team program. Yet, the team Pochettino walked into was one not quite ready for that culture shift. The end result? March 2025. Losses to Panama and Canada. Wake-up calls.

"We say, 'What the f***?'," Pochettino told reporters over a year later. "We were so excited about [the job] because we say, 'Oh, it's so close, the World Cup, so I think the people are desperate to help, to be involved, to come to the national team'. No, it was the opposite.

"That punch, we expected. I think it was more of a plan to have this punch that was painful, but was necessary for the people to realize in which place we were. Even for the players to realize that, in this way, it's impossible. It was impossible to arrive in good condition for the World Cup."

The change wasn't immediate. The USMNT's next gathering, the Gold Cup, was a firestorm, one that boiled over into a public battle between Pochettino and star Christian Pulisic. The latter asked to take the summer easy. The former said, "No chance". If Pochettino was to seize back that power, he would have to do it his way, and he did it by refusing to bend for the team's star player.

The Gold Cup, ultimately, was a success. Led by a young group of players that, crucially, wanted to be there, Pochettino mixed in the right amount of veteran know-how to get the team to the final. Once there, they couldn't quite get over the hurdle. Pochettino was seen in tears postgame after the finale loss to Mexico, not because of the loss but because the outside world could now use it to invalidate what those players had done that summer.

That summer, though, helped produce players who appear to be key to the USMNT long-term. Alex Freeman went from unknown to star. Matt Freese won the goalkeeper job and didn't let it go afterwards. And Sebastian Berhalter proved he was far more than just the son of Pochettino's predecessor as he became a USMNT star in his own right.

"He's done a lot for me," Berhalter said Thursday. "I think from Day 1, he's always believed in me. Before I set foot on the field, the way I play and the way that I try to carry myself, he just said, 'It doesn't matter what you're doing in the field, these are already the right things'. To be honest, I can't thank him enough for that, regardless of whether he's the coach or not the coach.

"I say it every time: he's meant so much to me, and he's helped me develop as a player and as a person. As a player, that's all I can ask for."

In players like Berhalter, Pochettino saw something and, post-Gold Cup, he saw it with the group as a whole. And, even when the fall began with an ugly loss to South Korea, he kept seeing it.

"The process is like when you put the seed in the soil," he said. "It's, at first, a seed. You don't see nothing, no? Then you start to grow the tree. It was difficult to explain the plan because it's not easy."

From there, the USMNT rattled off wins over Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, the middle two of which ultimately became group stage opponents. Losses to Belgium and Portugal stung, but they were also reminders of how hard the USMNT would have to work to reach the level they'd want to.

Then came the World Cup, and, from the moment it arrived, nothing else mattered. That was what Pochettino was hired to do. It was over the course of those few games, not his tenure's few years, that he would write his legacy.