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Man City PSG state ownership derby GFX 1:1GOAL

'Enough is enough': Man City and PSG play wonderful football - but state-owned clubs are finally coming under proper scrutiny

Two clubs long accused of sports washing meet at the Etihad on Wednesday - but their respective projects are now viewed very differently

Mark Doyle

  • When it emerged that Manchester City had been found guilty of systematically breaking the Premier League's financial rules for "nearly a decade", Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was reluctant to comment on the outcome of the case.

    "I'm not a lawyer, but I think that they have the right to appeal, so it is not the final decision," he told reporters at the General Assembly of European Football Clubs (EFC) in Copenhagen on September 30. "Manchester City did a lot of positive things also, but I am not in a position to judge. We are not in a position to judge."

    Al-Khelaifi meant that it wasn't his place to comment on an "English football matter", but one could also easily argue that PSG are in "no position to judge" because they've had their own issues with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations over the years. Indeed, while the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired Newcastle United in 2021, Abu Dhabi-backed City and Qatar-sponsored PSG remain the poster boys of state ownership in football simply because they've enjoyed more success on the field, and generated more controversy off it.

    For two clubs with so much in common, though, they're in very different situations going into Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Etihad, with City facing a very real existential threat, and PSG in a more powerful position than ever before...

  • 'Get lost!'

    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    There have been widespread calls for Khaldoon Al Mubarak and the rest of the Abu Dhabi group behind City to be forced out of the club

    While current Premier League managers have spent the past week trying to diplomatically dodge questions about City's cheating, former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway refused to hold back.

    "You're a disgrace. You've tarred [English football] so badly," Holloway said, directly addressing the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) last Thursday. "It's the people at the very, very top [of the club] who are trying to cheat this game and I would throw them out. Why have they still got the company? Why do they still own it? Why do they still do that? Get lost!"

    Holloway's sentiments are unquestionably shared by the vast majority of English football followers, with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher arguing in his most recent column in The Daily Telegraph that "the club can only heal and recover from the shame of their guilt once the custodians recognise they have failed in their duty, and sell up."

    There appears little chance of that happening - for now at least. The ADUG, which majority owns the City Football Group (CFG), has already appealed against the ruling of the independent disciplinary commission, which found that City had artificially inflated its revenues by almost £900 million between 2009 and 2018 with "sham" sponsorship agreements. The sheer scale of the deception stunned many English football followers, but not those familiar with the way in which City's owners have been operating since buying the club in August 2008.

    "I think the only surprising thing for me, personally, is that the verdict was so emphatic," Tariq Panja of The New York Times tells GOAL, "given the club's owners are linked to the rulers of the United Arab Emirates, ostensibly an ally of the United Kingdom, and a very influential presence in this country. So, up until now, there was real scepticism over whether you could actually get a case like this over the line.

    "But while some people have been taken aback by the numbers involved and the nature of the case, this kind of verdict was actually the inevitable conclusion. Once the 'Football Leaks' revelations were published [in 2018], it was fairly obvious what had gone on.

    "Of course, it still remains to be seen what punishment will be dished out, and what kind of effect any external pressure might have on the case in the next months."

    There is unquestionably a mounting fear that City will avoid the kind of severe sanctions that would even make ADUG consider selling the club, particularly as United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already publicly stated that he would be "concerned to lose them" as owners.

    Burnham and Downing Street have since made several ham-fisted attempts to dispel suspicions that his previous dealings with ADUG as the former Mayor of Greater Manchester might influence the appeal process, but there have also been troubling reports that the United Arab Emirates have threatened to withdraw funding for several planned projects in the UK, and the mere possibility of political interference perfectly illustrates why so many people have always been against states effectively owning football clubs.

    "After working on the UAE for about 20 years, and seeing how they've avoided legal and public accountability for all sorts of really horrendous behaviours in both the political realm and the sporting realm, I was somewhat surprised that City have been taken to task," Nicholas McGeehan of FairSquare tells GOAL. "But it's very welcome and long overdue, because I think the thing that is lost in this whole affair is that the Premier League is not up against Manchester City; the Premier League is up against a state, a state is run by a small cabal of incredibly powerful people who are incredibly aggressive in the way they do politics, and the way they do business.

    "This is a state that thinks nothing of violating UN arms embargoes. People talk about international rules and norms - but they have absolutely no respect for international rules and norms. They violate them all the time. And how do they get away with it? Well, they are incredibly powerful politically, so they can use every ounce of that leverage to make sure that they're not hindered in any way. People think their legal strategy in the City case doesn't make any sense, but it makes sense to them, because this is the strategy they've adopted in every other aspect of their affairs and it's always worked for them.

    "But what I think is really fascinating about this case is I'm not sure they can get away with this, because even if they get their way politically, and find some way to make sure that Man City get a slap on the wrist - which looks unlikely - they've already lost now in the court of public opinion, which is something they've always been very careful to take into account.

    "I think they're really good at massaging their reputation and making sure they're never depicted as the bad guys. But that's exactly how they're being viewed now by the general public. So, they're in a real fight here to salvage their reputation."

    PSG, by complete contrast, have never been so popular.


  • 'Plaything of a state'

    SPORTEL Monaco 2025 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day Two
    Getty Images Entertainment

    La Liga chief Javier Tebas has long been a vocal critic of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain

    For the vast majority of the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) era at Parc des Princes, the average football fan revelled in an expensively assembled side of superstars continually capitulating in the Champions League - but they've now won back-to-back European Cups with a relatively young, exciting and hard-working team moulded by Luis Enrique that has drawn praise from all across the footballing world.

    "I think people have recognised that there has been a radical change in the project," French football expert Jonathan Johnson tells GOAL. “It’s been well-documented at this stage that Luis Enrique moved away from the very individualistic style of play that had become synonymous with PSG over the years, moving on from the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    "So, I think that the project now is a lot more sensible and probably more in line with what many people hoped would have happened from the very beginning of Qatar's ownership of the club - in terms of promoting a lot more youth academy players, recruiting more players from within Ligue 1 and championing French talent whenever they can.

    "They've spent big on refurbishing and building a completely new set of their training facilities, which now means there's an absolute priority placed upon youth development, making sure that the brightest talents from the Paris region - arguably the most talent-rich basin in world football.

    "Overall, then, the QSI project now is less ostentatious than it was before and, for that reason, I think there's less resentment towards PSG and their owners. However, I think there's also an important qualifying element to the sort of toned-down feelings towards PSG domestically, and that's the fact that some of their biggest rivals, historically speaking, have bigger concerns than whether they're going to be able to fight PSG for the title. Marseille and Lyon, for example, are facing existential issues at this moment in time because of their respective financial problems.

    "So, I think that has also contributed towards some of these other sets of fans placing greater emphasis on the games where they feel they can win, where they can compete, whereas the PSG games become something of a free hit, meaning anything that they can take from those matches is a welcome bonus. It's a strange time, then, for PSG to be thriving while French football is living more hand-to-mouth than ever before."

    The potential for upsetting competitive balance has long been used as an argument against state ownership in football clubs, and the fact that PSG have won 12 French titles since QSI acquired the club in 2011 has inevitably led to accusations that the capital club had turned Ligue 1 into a one-horse race.

    Of course, City's domestic dominance (six titles in seven seasons between 2017 and 2024) also reflected horribly on the Premier League, with the only real difference being that it was held up as evidence of the tactical genius of manager Pep Guardiola. The Catalan's coaching also helped distract attention away from the fact that City spent colossal sums of money strengthening their squad to such an extent that they almost always had two world-class players in every position, making it impossible for almost anyone to compete with them, on the field or in the transfer market.

    As former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeatedly pointed out, for all their prestige and their own wealth, the Reds simply couldn't recruit in the same risk-free fashion as City - or PSG. "No matter what it costs, they just do it," the German told reporters in 2022. "You're always asking me the question [about how to challenge City], but you already know the answer. We cannot act like them. It's not possible. Not possible. It's clear: There are clubs in world football that can do whatever they want financially. They can say whatever but it's a fact."

    La Liga chief Javier Tebas has been making the same argument for years, claiming all the way back in 2019 that PSG and City were "inflating the market" in terms of transfer fees and salaries because "clubs have to pay ridiculous sums to keep their players", while "[PSG and City] could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive money from a state."

    "It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge," Tebas said at The Financial Times' Business of Football summit. "It skews the balance of the entire European football structure. This is no longer a sport. This is no longer an industry. It becomes more like a toy, the plaything of a state. And when it’s a plaything, kids start playing with other kids. You end up ruining the entire system."

  • Unfair comparison?

    Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7
    Getty Images Sport

    There are obvious parallels between Man City and PSG, and their respective rises to the top of European football

    UEFA's FFP regulations were obviously introduced to try to control spending in football but, up until now, both City and PSG have avoided heavy sanctions.

    "The two of them agreed settlements with UEFA in 2014 which resulted in fines and squad limits in the Champions League," Panja says. "But when UEFA banned City from the Champions League for two years in 2020, the suspension was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) because many of the offences were time-barred.

    "PSG were also investigated again after the football earthquake they caused in 2017 by obliterating the player transfer record by paying Neymar's €222m buyout clause, which more than doubled the previous world record fee, while also agreeing a massive deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe.

    "An investigatory panel was set up and they went through all of PSG's finances meticulously over a long period of time, but the members of the panel were split over what to do. The members of the panel that wanted to do the job properly were like, 'This needs to be referred to the adjudicatory chamber as we think that there's been a breach.'

    "But the chairman, in this case the former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, thought differently. He felt that nothing untoward had gone on, so much so, in fact, that when it went to the adjudicatory chamber, which was run at the time by a senior judge from Portugal called Jose Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, he looked at it and basically said, in quite scathing terms, 'Looking at your report, and what you've concluded based on the evidence, you need to take this back. This isn't up to scratch. You've made a manifest error here in relation to a 100 million-plus valuation of a sponsorship deal that the investigators took at face value.'

    "At the same time, though, PSG take this process to CAS, and this is where it gets really interesting, because when you take a FFP case to CAS, the judge is out of the loop and the adjudicatory chamber is out of the loop. The entire case is handled by the UEFA administration. So, it is up to UEFA to decide how hard and how much it wants to defend its investigators and its judge. And, in this instance, UEFA sided with PSG's argument.

    "PSG said that the judge took too long in referring the case back to the investigators. They said it had to be done within 10 days. The judge says, 'You're misinterpreting the rules, and it's impossible that anyone could analyse an entire case in 10 days. It's not going to happen. The whole point is that you start the review process within 10 days.'

    "However, to everyone's shock, the UEFA administration, the one run by Aleksander Ceferin, the man who apparently is the great hero in tackling good governance when it comes to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, ultimately accepted argument that the judge took too long in referring the case back to UEFA's investigators and basically said, 'Yeah, fine, you're right, let's just move on.'

    "So, while PSG have, in recent years, built a team that's now hugely admired, a lot of people would tell you that the only difference between PSG and City today is that PSG have effectively got away with breaching financial rules, whereas ultimately City have not."

    City continue to maintain that they possess "irrefutable evidence" of their innocence, but Panja feels that for all of the political power the UAE holds, the club's owners might ultimately be forced to admit defeat in their bid to retain control of the club: "To be honest, the damage is already done. The verdict will stand there as a testament to cheating. Legal documents are normally quite dry, but the language used is so strong that it's going to be hard to forget something so emphatic.

    "They've had a very belligerent approach for all of these years, so it's very hard to think that they'll now say, 'Okay, yeah, it's a fair cop, we'll stand down now.' Having said that, though, their position would become untenable if these negative headlines persist, making walking away the sensible course of action, because, for all the beautiful football played by one of the best teams England has ever seen, for all the titles won, all of City's achievements are now tarnished by the biggest cheating scandal in the history of English football. And it's very hard to separate the scandal from the football, however much people connected with the club are trying to do so.

    "It's thus very difficult to see these guys being able to continue as the owners of a Premier League club. Something has to give, and it feels like a case of when, and not if, they move on because, for every day that this team is owned by the current owners, the stain on the club's reputation will remain."

    PSG are hardly squeaky clean by comparison, but it does feel as if they've managed to make people forget that they were fined for breaching FFP regulations again just four years ago, with the majority of football fans blinded by the brilliance of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & Co.

    "This is exactly how sports washing works," McGeehan says. "We all remember when PSG were a bit of a joke, because it's not that long ago. They were this kind of splash-the-cash club, seen as the product of a brash, vulgar project. And the country was viewed in similarly negative terms. So, it wasn't working all that well as a sports washing project at all.

    "And compare that to how City were doing at the time. They had an ultra-professional reputation, while Khaldoon Al Mubarak was held up as this wonderful steward of the club, and Pep Guardiola was only further helping enhance their image on and off the field. But I think the Qataris just got lucky in a certain sense with Luis Enrique, who kind of threw out the old system and got them playing wonderful football that's resulted in the conversation around the club focusing almost exclusively on what's happening on the field."

    In that sense, the timing of Wednesday's game hardly suits PSG as the pre-match narrative has focused almost exclusively on City's financial fraud and, as Johnson points out, the visitors will not appreciate the comparisons between the two state-owned clubs.

    "I'd imagine that they would be very irritated by the nature of the debate, because I think if we're being totally honest and pragmatic about it, one club went one way after those brushes with FFP and the other club went the other," he says. "And I think at this moment in time, many people would say that PSG probably went about tackling their difficulties the right way.

    "Obviously, it's a very contentious situation. There are a lot of murky topics when discussing that. It really requires getting into the weeds to determine what exactly PSG did differently to Manchester City but, ultimately, depending on what happens in terms of City's situation with the Premier League, there probably will be a light shone back on what has happened over the last couple of years with clubs that have reached settlements with UEFA. Because we're not just talking about PSG and City there. Other clubs have had issues, but these are the two most prominent names.

    "But I do think PSG would resent being tarred with the same brush as City. Because, ultimately, they have gone about building their business model in a completely different way. Some things that PSG have done, especially the way in which they've become a lifestyle brand away from the pitch, nobody can argue with the fact that it's been an overwhelming success over the best part of 10 years. That's something that City have seemingly not managed to do as well as PSG. So, I definitely think that in terms of comparing the two, PSG would be very put out by people who suggest that they're basically the same as City."

  • Remarkable rise

    FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-TRAINING
    AFP

    Al-Khelaifi is now universally regarded as one of the most influential figures in football - and he might soon become even more powerful

    There's certainly a stark contrast to be drawn between the way in which the two sets of owners are now perceived. Whereas Khaldoon could be driven out of the English game, Al-Khelaifi is now one of the most important figures in football, with Johnson of the opinion that his influence is only going to grow.

    "I think Al-Khelaifi benefited massively from the failure of the European Super League because of the way that he aligned PSG with clubs who have extremely strong sporting values, and I think that combined with what's happened on the pitch in the last couple of years has gained Al-Khelaifi a lot of respect, and a lot of influence over European football," Johnson says. "So, despite dismissing suggestions that he could run for higher office, I think that, ultimately, there will be a moment where we see Nasser Al-Khelaifi take up an even more important role, whether that's with UEFA at some point down the line, or potentially FIFA."

    For now, though, Panja believes that Al-Khelaifi's mere presence at Parc des Princes makes PSG borderline untouchable.

    "He's almost omnipotent within the world of football at this stage and it feels like whatever he says, goes. As a result, it's difficult to see how he or any club that he runs or group that he chairs would ever face serious sanctions," Panja says. "He sits on the board of UEFA, he's still the chairman of beIN Media Group, one of the biggest buyers of football rights in the world, he is the chairman of this European Football Clubs (EFC) - the list goes on and on, and all of these things make for obvious conflicts of interests.

    "However, he's got a very strong relationship with Ceferin, the same Ceferin who last week performed a U-turn on his previous statement on not wanting to pursue a fourth term as UEFA president, which would have breached the 12-year limit that he himself had championed and imposed when he came in as the reforming figure for UEFA. What this shows, I think, is that football still seems to be impervious to good governance or reform."

    There are some grounds for optimism, though. Just this week, David Kogan, the chair of the Independent ­Football Regulator (IFR), said he would resign if he came under any political pressure in relation to the City case, while he also refused to rule out states being blocked from buying English football clubs in the future. Consequently, McGeehan believes that we could yet see major changes to the way in which the game is governed.

    "There's long been colossal political failure in the UK in terms of tackling the problems associated with nations owning football clubs," he says. "I don't think anyone has really grappled with the issue - but this does feel like an ideal time to do so. Politicians will take action where they see potential for political gain and the general public clearly believes that we should be far more careful about who's investing in our cultural and social institutions, which are incredibly important to the residents and communities they serve.

    "So, we could well see some smart politicians realising that there is a lot to be gained in the eyes of the public from fighting against state ownership. It's a bit like the way in which politicians shied away from speaking out against Gianni Infantino's FIFA for so long. They just sort of said, 'Well, you guys run the sport the way you like, because we don't want to get involved, because it's not our thing, and people don't like us getting involved in such matters'.

    "But I think the FIFA World Cup controversy and the City verdict might mean that the penny finally drops for politicians, at least in this country, and they go, "Do you know what? Maybe we should look into this, maybe we should start to talk about regulating this and changing certain things'. Because states owning clubs has always had the potential to distort and corrupt the game. They have powers that ordinary football club owners don't have. You can shift money around, you can disguise sources of funding, you can pull political levers, and you can throw serious hissy fits if you don't get your way.

    "So, they have always had far too much power to be allowed into football competitions, because they upset the balance of those competitions, and I think that's what has played out in the Premier League over the past decade or so. For that very reason, though, this might well be the turning point, the moment when the public, and the politicians, all say that enough is enough."