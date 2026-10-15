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LEGACY: Brandi Chastain and the Women's World Cup celebration that changed American - and global - soccer forever

The U.S. women's national team's triumph at the 1999 tournament kickstarted their dominance of the sport

Ameé Ruszkai

  • It’s hard to describe just how significant the 1999 Women’s World Cup was and, in terms of its legacy and how it helped grow the game, still is. It was pivotal and historic, especially for the United States women’s national team. Held in the U.S, the final attracted 90,185 supporters to the Rose Bowl, while the conclusion of the game produced the first truly iconic moment in the history of women's football as Brandi Chastain whipped off her shirt in celebration at her match-winning penalty.

    Things, though, could have been very different. When the hosts’ organising committee initially spoke to FIFA about venues, it was clear they were on different pages. "FIFA insisted that we do it with smaller stadiums, all in the north-east, to minimise travel costs,” Alan Rothenberg, the former head of U.S. Soccer who oversaw the committee, said in an interview for Caitlin Murray’s book, The National Team. “We argued the time was right and the interest in the United States was high enough that we could do more than that. They just said no.”

    That was until the 1996 Olympic Games, hosted by Atlanta, happened. Fans came out in droves to watch the USWNT win the inaugural gold medal in women’s football, prompting a change of mind at FIFA. What followed was the most iconic Women’s World Cup tournament in history, won by the United States in the most dramatic way possible.

  • Momentum building

    Shannon MacMillan Mia Hamm Michelle Akers USWNT 1996
    Getty Images

    The USWNT's run to Olympic gold in 1996 suggested to FIFA how successful a Women's World Cup in America could be

    The 1996 Olympics gave a glimpse at what the 1999 Women’s World Cup could look like. As the USWNT charged to victory, thousands took the opportunity to come out and support, with 76,489 watching the untelevised gold-medal match, a 2-1 win over China.

    At this point, women’s football was starting to gain some traction in the U.S. Michelle Akers had become the first woman to sign a soccer endorsement deal, with Umbro, while Mia Hamm became one of the most marketable stars in team history, starring in commercials with Michael Jordan.

    But what happened in 1999 would take things to a whole new level. Backed by the organising committee to attract crowds big enough to justify the use of huge stadia, the stage was set for the USWNT to change the game forever - and they wouldn’t disappoint.

  • Starting with a bang

    USWNT Denmark 1999 Women's World Cup
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    The U.S. kicked-off the 1999 tournament in style, both on and off the pitch

    That’s not to say there weren’t doubts. Despite challenging FIFA on the initial plans for smaller venues, the organising committee did need contingency plans in case ticket sales didn’t go well, with ideas for concerts and elaborate decorations prepared. There was cause for concern, too, as the USWNT’s two pre-tournament friendlies drew attendances of just 6,767 and 10,452.

    But despite no help from FIFA with marketing, and a very small budget, there was no need for Plan B. Thanks in part to the players themselves, who at times worked almost like door-to-door salespeople, tickets did sell, and to such a degree that some thought the numbers were fake. That was until the tournament kicked-off.

    When the USWNT opened the 1999 Women's World Cup at Giants Stadium, there were 78,972 fans in attendance. And after watching the hosts thump Denmark 3-0, thanks to goals from Hamm, Julie Foudy and Kristine Lilly, those fans would come back for more.

  • Eyes on the prize

    Carla Overbeck Kristine Lilly USWNT 1999
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    The USWNT scored 18 goals and conceded just three in five matches to book a place in the final

    The USWNT romped through the group stage, beating Nigeria 7-1 and North Korea 3-0 to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Germany, the European champions. It was one that lived up to the billing, too, with the U.S. needing to come from behind twice to win 3-2. Such was the level of excitement, even then-president Bill Clinton was caught celebrating by the television cameras when Joy Fawcett's 66th-minute winner went in.

    Compared to that scare, the 2-0 win over Brazil in the semi-finals was relatively comfortable, though a big performance from goalkeeper Brianna Scurry was necessary to thwart an opponent that never gave up, as the U.S. marked the fourth of July with a victory that sent them into the final.

    There, they would face China, who battered holders Norway by a remarkable 5-0 scoreline in the second semi-final. To this point, the Norwegians had been the USWNT’s biggest foe, but China were growing into a major rival, with the 1999 Women’s World Cup final the pinnacle of their head-to-head.

  • On a knife edge

    USWNT China 1999 Women's World Cup final
    Getty Images

    The final was a tight affair, with penalties eventually required to decide who would be crowned world champions

    There are so many elements of the final which are memorable, though not all for the right reasons. The players, for example, were forced to warm-up inside the stadium while the third-placed match, between Brazil and Norway, was held at the same venue. A tight television schedule meant that when that game finished goalless after 90 minutes, it went straight to penalties, skipping extra-time entirely. Brazil prevailed, winning 5-4 after the spot-kicks.

    The final itself was a cagey affair. Neither team wanted to make a mistake, with little given away by either side. Then the tide threatened to turn in China’s favour, which would’ve been to the disdain of most of those in attendance, the 90,000-plus creating a world-record attendance for an official women’s football match that held for another 23 years.

    Akers had to be stretchered off early in extra-time with concussion and only Lilly’s instinctive clearance on the line stopped China from scoring a title-winning Golden Goal shortly after. Perhaps the legacy of this tournament would be different if the USWNT had not triumphed.

    Then came the penalty shootout and the incredible drama it brought. For a while, no one blinked. Four penalties came and went, all successful. Then came Scurry's crucial save, to deny Liu Ying. As long as the USWNT remained perfect, the World Cup was theirs. Lilly scored, Hamm scored, but so did Zhang Ouying and Sun Wen. So, up stepped Chastain, knowing that if she found the net, she and her team-mates would be champions of the world.

  • Iconic

    Brandi Chastain USWNT 1999
    Getty Images

    Chastain's celebration after her World Cup-winning penalty represents one of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport

    Naturally right-footed, but truly excellent with both, Chastain's left-footed attempts from the penalty spot were preferred by USWNT boss Tony DiCicco, who believed they were more precise and more difficult to read, whereas her right-footed efforts, which all the penalties in her career to that point had been, were more predictable. As such, it was with her left that he asked Chastain to take the most pressurised penalty of her life with.

    In nerveless fashion, Chastain recalled to the Guardian: "I didn't think anything of it at the time." Her confidence was justified. The placement was excellent, beating Gao Hong, who had gone the right way. The U.S. were World Cup champions once again.

    And so came the iconic photograph of Chastain, in her sports bra, dropping to her knees with sheer jubilation as her team-mates sprinted from the halfway line to celebrate with her. It produced what is still the most iconic image in the history of women's football today, one that donned the front pages of newspapers and magazines, Sports Illustrated among them, as the USWNT’s triumph was celebrated.

  • Enduring legacy

    USWNT Women's World Cup trophy 1999
    Getty Images

    The USWNT's 1999 triumph has spawned an incredible legacy, influencing the world champions that have followed

    It would take 16 years for the USWNT to win the World Cup again. When they did, beating Japan 5-2 in the 2015 final, essentially every member of the squad was inspired by the ‘99ers’.

    The 1999 final's peak audience on U.S. television stood at 40 million, an unprecedented number which remained unsurpassed for a soccer match until the men's World Cup some 15 years later. Unsurprisingly, then, it was a huge, inspiring moment for so many of those who followed in the footsteps of that generation. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the number of girls playing high school soccer in the U.S. jumped up 45 percent after 1999.

    “The 1999 Women’s World Cup changed my life,” Carli Lloyd said in an interview with Boardroom. “It gave me the belief, it gave me the ability to dream big and it gave me the motivation to say this is possible. So those women that played, they had such an impact on myself and so many others.”

    When Lloyd produced her incredible hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final, including a strike from the halfway line, to make the USWNT world champions again, a direct line of influence could be drawn to the Rose Bowl, Chastain’s celebration and the iconic, unforgettable ‘99ers’. Without it all, the USWNT would not be the force it has been for so long.