First John Stones, then Djed Spence and now Curtis Jones! The English invasion at Inter proves Italy is still an attractive destination for Premier League players
To this day, Ian Rush insists that he never said that his solitary season in Italy felt like "living in a foreign country". However, while the quotation may not be real, the sentiments expressed have always rung true. For many, many years, the perception was that British players were ill-equipped to cope with the challenges involved in moving abroad, and to Italy in particular.
There were some notable exceptions to the rule. Rush's fellow Welshman John Charles is considered one of the greatest players in Juventus' history, while Paul Ince has always said that his two seasons at Inter were the best of his career - and not just because he got to drink bourbon with Joe Pesci in Nicola Berti's kitchen.
Generally speaking, though, few Brits moved to Italy during the 20th century, and even fewer succeeded. Englishmen seemed to find it especially difficult to acclimatise, with the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Paul Gascoigne quite clearly lacking the requisite level of professionalism to thrive in Serie A. Consequently, the common consensus was that it was better to stay put.
"For a long time English players wouldn't want to go abroad," former Fiorentina defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports, "but everyone is a bit more open to it now." And he's not wrong...
The English invasion at Inter
John Stones, Djed Spence and Curtis Jones have all joined Inter during the current transfer window - meaning the Nerazzurri have signed as many Englishmen this summer as they had during their previous 118 years of existence.
Obviously, each player had their own reasons for moving to San Siro. Stones, for example, turned 32 in May and his Manchester City contract expired the following month. After spending his entire career in his native England, and a decade at Manchester City alone, he was excited by the prospect of moving abroad.
"It was something I had always wanted to do and, when this opportunity came up, I spoke about it with my family, and we were certain: we wanted to come here," the defender told Inter's media channel.
"I want to learn new things, understand a new way of playing and experience a new league. I can't wait to start this new chapter and this new journey. I couldn’t imagine a better place to do it." It's difficult to disagree.
Even accounting for the fact that Serie A is no longer the dominant league in world football, it's still regarded by some as the ultimate test of a defender's discipline.
"In England, intensity is, 'We've got to be at them, run harder than them' - everything like that," AC Milan and England defender Fikayo Tomori told The Athletic. "Here, it's mental not only in the preparation for the game and dealing with outside pressures and fan expectation.
"What they value so much here is being concentrated and locked into the game for 90 minutes. It seems easier than you think. But it's a lot harder to be in the game for 90 minutes because here there are a lot of things where teams are waiting for that one moment when one player out of 11 makes a mistake and then they strike.
"Having that intensity, in terms of concentration, in terms of we can't make a mistake, or we have to make as few mistakes as possible. Obviously it's impossible to not make a mistake, but to make the least mistakes possible to win this game. That is an intensity in itself and something I had to get used to when I first got here because there is so much information."
'You learn so much when you play abroad'
Spence, of course, already has experience of playing in Italy, having spent six months on loan to Genoa during the second half of the 2023-24 season, and was only too happy to return. "You learn so much when you play abroad," the versatile full-back said. "I can say I became a man when I was abroad and I'm grateful for the experience."
Interestingly, Spence didn't feel as if moving to Italy would in any way hinder his international ambitions. At times during Gareth Southgate's England tenure, Tomori definitely suffered from plying his trade in Serie A, and there's no getting away from the fact that the league's representatives results in Europe have been, underwhelming at best, in recent seasons.
However, Inter have been something of an outlier, reaching two Champions League finals in three seasons between 2023 and 2025. Even last season, despite suffering a shock play-off round loss to Bodo-Glimt, they still managed to impress Jones.
"I played against them for Liverpool and they're a team that loves having the ball," the midfielder told the club's official website. "There are players here who can score lots of goals, create assists and make plenty of chances. You can feel how united this squad is. Inter can compete with the very best teams in the world. You can also feel the hunger that's here, and, as I've already said, the support from the fans is unbelievable. The Inter supporters really are the 12th man.
"The biggest thing was the feeling I had last season when I played against Inter in the Champions League and experienced the passion their fans have for the team. Of course, you can also talk about the trophies, the Club's history and all the great players who have worn this shirt. But the fans were the decisive factor. I was out on the San Siro pitch and I could hear them singing and supporting the players throughout."
That special San Siro atmosphere is certainly one of the things Tomori enjoys most about playing for Inter's city rivals.
"Having these ultra passionate fans who just sing for 90 minutes. Not even 90 minutes. They’re there before we’re out warming up," Tomori enthused. "They’re there after the game. Even that in itself is another nuanced thing that makes it so special. I feel like, even my friends, I used to tell them about it, but they never really understood what I was saying until they actually came to the stadium."
Tomori also told his former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek about the amazing atmosphere at the Giuseppe Meazza before the midfielder's own move to Milan, and when Tammy Abraham, another Cobham academy graduate, was mulling over an offer from Roma, he got in touch to say, "Bro, this is a really good league!"
It's clearly not what it was in its heyday in the nineties and noughties, when all of the world's best players flocked to Italy, but Richards has a point when he says that "Serie A is very, very underrated". It's also easy to understand why someone like Jones would be drawn to the peninsula - particularly after seeing what a move to Naples did for Scott McTominay's career.
The McTominay example
'McFratm', as he's now referred to by the locals, may be a Scot but, like Jones, he was a player who'd spent his whole career playing for one English club (Manchester United) before going in search of regular game time in his preferred position in Serie A.
Two years on, the Lancashire-born McTominay is a scudetto-winner and firmly established as one of the most beloved figures in Napoli's history. His Diego Maradona-like popularity isn't just down to his goals either. McTominay has embraced absolutely everything about the local language, history, architecture, culture and cuisine (he particularly loves the tomatoes!).
"It was a huge decision for me, but at times in your life you just have to go for it," he told The Times. "To hit the ground running in Serie A isn’t always easy. A lot of players go and struggle to find their feet because it’s slightly different to the Premier League. It’s more tactical.
"So, it's not easy going abroad, but it’s been quite seamless for me, to be fair, in terms of how much the Italian people have helped me settle."
It's probably asking a lot for Jones to make anything like the same impact in Italy as McTominay, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him succeed where so many other Englishman have failed given he's joining the best team in Serie A - and at the same time as two of his compatriots.
For that later reason alone, in fact, Italy should at least feel a little less like "living in a foreign country" than it did for certain Brits back in the day...