The ‘Rodman Rule,’ Michelle Cooper’s cleats and more ways to get paid: What the NWSL’s settlement with its players means

Trinity Rodman’s contract saga helped reshape how the NWSL pays its biggest stars. Now, the rule that helped keep the USWNT forward in the league is changing again.

The NWSL and its Players Association (NWSLPA) have settled six grievances, including disputes over the so-called “Rodman Rule,” a rejected contract offer for the Washington Spirit forward and a footwear policy that led to Kansas City Current star Michelle Cooper being fined.

The league introduced the High Impact Player (HIP) rule in December 2025, initially allowing teams to spend up to $1 million above the salary cap on players who met certain performance or marketing criteria. That additional amount is set to rise to $1.257 million in 2027.

Washington used the rule to re-sign Rodman in January to a deal worth more than $2 million annually in total compensation, keeping her in the NWSL amid interest from Europe.

Before that, though, the league had rejected an earlier Spirit offer worth more than $1 million a year. The NWSL said the backloaded deal would circumvent the salary cap, while the NWSLPA argued the decision violated the collective bargaining agreement and filed a grievance. The union also challenged the HIP rule itself.

Now, as part of the settlement, the rule’s performance and marketing criteria will be removed in 2027, although players must still meet a salary threshold to qualify.

So what else has been resolved, and what do the changes mean for players and clubs? GOAL breaks it down.