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Dortmund women GFX 1:1GOAL

Bragging rights over Schalke, battling Bayern Munich & signing Alex Popp: Inside Borussia Dortmund's rapid rise through the women's game in bid to reach the Frauen-Bundesliga

Four successive promotions have helped BVB climb into the third-tier of German football, and now some major moves on and off the pitch are hoping to take them all the way to the top-flight

Ameé Ruszkai

  • Dana Marquardt vividly remembers being at Signal Iduna Park when Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 2-0 back in March and, in and amongst the action, Alexandra Popp, the three-time Champions League winner, Olympic gold medallist and seven-time German champion, came out on the pitch to be unveiled as her newest team-mate. "I was like, 'This can't be happening!'," Marquardt, BVB Frauen’s prolific striker, recalls.

    In more ways than one, it was a fitting place for Popp to be introduced to the club of her heart, whom she left Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg and dropped down two divisions to join. After all, it was here in November 2019 that the fans unveiled a banner which served as the "kick-off", in the words of board member Svenja Schlenker, for Dortmund to form its rising women's team. 'Football is for everyone. Women’s team now!’ was the message from the crowd.

    Seven years and four promotions later, for BVB to be able to introduce a player of Popp’s calibre to the Black and Yellow wall felt like a full circle moment and sign of all the work that has been done since this team, which began its life in the seventh division, was formed.

    It's not the only instance of the club sending a message, either. Through their rapid rise, early professionalism and eye-catching crowds, Dortmund have been turning plenty of heads, with a competitive 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the dominant force in Germany, in the DFB-Pokal last season another moment to take note of. "This was a great sign for the whole of Germany to see that Borussia Dortmund is coming," Marquardt believes.

    Now in the Regionalliga West, the third-tier of German women's football, BVB are only two promotions away from achieving their first big goal and reaching the Bundesliga. Despite the club's commitment and investment, it's not all been smooth-sailing in Dortmund, but the top is getting ever-nearer and, at the same time, excitement about what is possible is only growing.

  • Quick ascent

    Borussia Dortmund Women promotion
    BVB

    Four successive promotions have propelled Dortmund to the third-tier of German women's football

    A lot has changed since Schlenker first spoke to GOAL about Borussia Dortmund’s creation of its women’s team, during what was just its second season in 2022-23. Back then, the team was in the sixth division, training two or three days a week and attracting around 750 fans to home games.

    Fast-forward four years and BVB are now in the third-tier, playing as a fully professional outfit and welcoming an average of 4,000 fans to home games. In Germany, only Union Berlin and Wolfsburg, both in the Bundesliga, have sold more season tickets for the women’s team than Dortmund’s 1,700.

    It’s the result of constant and incremental progress that has been overseen by Schlenker, the head of women’s and girls’ football who has also recently become a member of the BVB board. Now, as that goal of reaching the Bundesliga gets ever nearer, she’s been joined at the club by some rather notable faces.

  • Statement signings

    Alex Popp BVB unveiling 2026
    BVB

    Popp has been the most notable addition to the BVB team this year, but she is not the only big-name arrival

    Of them, Popp is the most eye-catching. She is one of the greatest players Germany have ever produced and, despite being 35 years old, someone who is still playing at an incredible level. In her final season for Wolfsburg, Popp scored 14 goals and provided four assists across 19 Bundesliga outings. Unsurprisingly, she’s tearing it up in third-tier after making a summer switch to BVB.

    Manuela Zinsberger, the Austria international with 109 caps, is another. The former Arsenal and Bayern Munich goalkeeper is in the late stages of rehabbing an ACL injury but is already sharing her knowledge and experience of the game with her new team-mates, having also moved to Dortmund in the summer.

    Markus Hogner arrived a year earlier as the new head coach. Either side of a brief spell at Wolfsburg, the 59-year-old spent a total of 12 years in charge of Bundesliga side Essen and also has experience working in the coaching staff of the national team.

    “There are not so many coaches who have so many years in women's football,” Schlenker tells GOAL. “We thought that he could be the right man to bring the team to the Bundesliga.”

    Now, Ralf Kellermann has also joined the cause. Head coach of Wolfsburg for nine years, winning two Champions League titles, he acted as sporting director for another nine until his move to Dortmund to take up the same role this past summer, Schlenker grins when asked what he can bring to the project. “He can bring a lot,” she laughs. “He can bring a lot!”

  • Impressive ambition

    Dana Marquardt Borussia Dortmund Women
    BVB

    Marquardt left Bundesliga-bound Hamburg to join BVB in the fourth-tier, showcasing the draw this team has had for a while now

    That so many recognisable names are jumping onboard is a testament to the work that has been done since Dortmund’s women’s team was formed.

    “Even as an outsider, I could already sense the ambition and the drive behind it all,” Kellermann, whose status as one of the top sporting directors in the women’s game is underlined by rumours of him being in contention for the same role at Chelsea earlier this year, told GOAL when asked what attracted him to the project.

    “The club’s management made it clear to me at every turn that they were ready for changes, for adjustments and for the next steps. That was what appealed to me, combined with the sheer drive and resilience of this club to reach the level where my former club currently stands.”

    It’s what has been luring players down the pyramid to join the project for a while too, before Popp and Zinsberger. Marquardt, for example, was playing in 2. Bundesliga with Hamburg when she left to join a BVB side then in the fourth-tier, despite her hometown club also being midway through a campaign that would get them into the top-flight.

    “I had a lot of questions from friends or other players like, 'Why are you going there?’,” she recalls. “But I really have to say that this whole project was something that I was sure that in a few years, I would already play in the Bundesliga with BVB. The goals and what they wanted to be in the future was something that I really appreciated.”

  • Bragging rights

    Borussia Dortmund Women 2024-25
    BVB

    Beating Schalke in the Revierderby in 2025, to also pip the Gelsenkirchen club to promotion, has been one of the highlights of BVB's rise up the divisions

    Germany has seen little glimpses of what Borussia Dortmund can bring to the women’s game in recent seasons, on and off the pitch.

    During the 2024-25 campaign, BVB came up against Schalke, their biggest rivals, for the first time. Despite both being in the fourth-tier, the match at Dortmund's Stadion Rote Erde, which also decided which of the two Ruhr clubs would be promoted, attracted a sold-out crowd of 10,000. They would not be disappointed, either, as BVB ran out 2-1 winners to earn a place in the third-tier, all while denying their rivals a spot of their own. “Moments you cannot buy,” Schlenker, a die-hard Dortmund fan, grins. “I will never forget this moment.”

    “It was one of the greatest games that I had, to be honest, in my career,” Marquardt, who scored the first and assisted the second of BVB’s goals that day, proclaims. “Not only the game but the whole thing around it. It was like the whole city was watching.”

    While some rivalries from the men’s game can feel a little false in the women’s equivalent, that is not the case with the Revierderby. “You can't not make it a derby,” Marquardt adds. That the two played again in a regional cup final a few weeks later, a game BVB also won, only added to the intensity of a fixture that will return this season after Schalke won promotion to the third-tier last term.

    When GOAL points out that BVB might be weirdly pleased that the Gelsenkirchen club won promotion, as derby dates on the calendar offer the opportunity to to beat Schalke again, Schlenker is quick to interrupt. “Not maybe,” she points out with another big grin. “We will beat them again!"

  • Sending a message

    Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Women 2025-26
    BVB

    Marquardt believes that putting up a real fight in the DFB-Pokal clash with Bayern Munich sent a message to the whole of Germany "that Borussia Dortmund is coming"

    In terms of a high-profile fixture that served to send a message to the rest of Germany, that came in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last season. After beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the play-off round, the subsequent first-round draw, which took place at Rote Erde, pitted Dortmund against Bayern Munich.

    Bayern are the dominant side in German women’s football, winning all of the last four Bundesliga titles, and they are a force on the continent too, playing out an enthralling Champions League semi-final with Barcelona, the eventual European champions, last term. For BVB to put up what Marquardt describes as “a great fight” against a full-strength Bayern XI, only losing 2-0, said a lot then, as did the fact that almost 16,000 fans turned up to watch.

    “It was a sign for us that we are on the right track and that we are doing good work and that our players are capable of this,” Marquardt says. “That was something really, really great to see because it's not only about the fact we lost the game. It's also what we can get from that and what we can get from that to be in the position that we want to be in in a few years. We want to be in the Bundesliga. This was a great sign for the whole of Germany to see that Borussia Dortmund is coming.”

  • Learning lessons

    Borussia Dortmund Women 2025-26
    BVB

    BVB hit a rare bump in the road in the 2025-26 campaign, which was the first season in which the women's team failed to win promotion

    Despite that promising start, the 2025-26 season would ultimately be a disappointing one. For the first time in the history of the women’s team, Borussia Dortmund did not end the season celebrating promotion. It’s an outcome that has brought with it mixed feelings. It delays the rise to the Bundesliga, aimed for as quickly as possible, and Schlenker finds it frustrating as she believes the team “would have been ready for the second league, no problem”.

    But a flawless rise, like the one that had happened until last season, was never expected, only aimed for, and there are learnings that have come from it all. Schlenker believes the pressure of playing for a club as BVB was “a big reason” why promotion didn’t come. “We always were the better team, but we didn't win every game,” she says. As such, the club has since employed a sports psychologist.

    That is also part of the reason for signing players like Popp and Zinsberger. “They are so experienced, they won so many cups, and for them it's easier to handle this pressure,” Schlenker notes. “We are sure that they will help the team as a whole to win the games in difficult situations.” Kellermann agrees, adding: “They take a great deal of pressure off the whole team.”

    The hope is that those learnings can pay dividends this season as Dortmund aim to make up for the disappointment of last year and reach the second division at the second attempt. They’ve made a strong start, winning all of their first nine games to nil.

  • Plenty to come

    Borussia Dortmund Women
    BVB

    Dortmund are now just two promotions away from achieving the club's primary goal of reaching the Bundesliga, with huge strides being taken off the pitch to help them get there

    What about beyond that? Progress has been made over the last few years when it comes to BVB’s youth structure on the women’s side. There are now two youth teams in place and the progress of that section is being overseen by Thomas Sulewski, head coach of the first team until Hogner’s appointment last year.

    New facilities are in the works, too, which will move the women’s team closer to the men’s team and the youth academy. “Everything is of the very highest standard,” Kellermann explains of what will be BVB Frauen’s new home. “We’re talking about the same camera system used at the youth academy and by the men’s team on the training pitches. We’re talking about optimal recovery facilities, an athletics area, meeting rooms - everything that’s a given at the level we’re aiming for.”

    The staff around the first team has already increased this summer as well, with a full-time analyst now on board as well as a second physiotherapist. “These are all steps that allow us to build a broader support structure around the team,” Kellermann adds.

    Once the top is reached, and squad turnover isn’t as great, more concrete conversations about the team’s style of play can happen, and talk about European ambitions, and what investment that might require, can take place.

    But that’s all for the future. For now, the big goal remains to reach the Bundesliga. And after a rather rapid rise, even with last season’s bump in the road, Borussia Dortmund are not far off achieving it.