ICONS: How Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro defied the odds to win the Ballon d'Or as a defender

The son of a former footballer, who quit the game to raise his children, Cannavaro got his first taste of the game on the streets of Naples. "Bin bags as goalposts," he remembered, "and if the ball slid downhill, we sent the worst player to fetch it."

Playing close to the Stadio San Paolo, he became obsessed and began dreaming of Serie A stardom. At the age of eight, he joined local club Italsider in the Bagnoli area of Naples. Before long, he became a ball boy for Napoli, giving the youngster an up close and personal view of the greatest of all time: Diego Maradona.

"Every Sunday I tried to be at the San Paolo," Cannavaro told Il Mattino. "Italsider gave us a pass to watch the games in the side stand, but I wasn't satisfied with just watching the game and wanted to be on the sidelines. So I repeatedly asked Scarpitti, my physical education teacher and coach of the Italian youth team, if I could be a ball boy.

"I wanted to experience the excitement of Maradona, [Bruno] Giordano, [Andrea] Carnevale, [Giuseppe] Bruscolotti, [Ciro] Ferrara's matches up close. I would stand near the corner flags between the Curva A and the Distinti or the lateral stand, because Maradona would go to take the corners and I wanted to photograph him. I would put the camera with the film in my tracksuit pocket and shoot and shoot... Every match became a collection for my album."

May 10, 1987, proved a fateful day for Napoli, but it was doubly so for Cannavaro. It was the day the likes of Maradona, Carnevale and Ferrara were set to win the Serie A title on home soil in the penultimate game of the season. Having barely slept overnight due to the excitement, Cannavaro left home early to get to the stadium to fulfil his ball boy duties, but he was in for a surprise: he would be making his debut for Napoli’s youth team.

"Before the Napoli-Fiorentina match, a match between the Under-19 teams had been organised," he said. "Napoli were missing a player, and the coach, Scarpitti, who knew me well because he was also my PE teacher at school, added me to the team. I told him I knew I was only supposed to be a ball boy that day and hadn't brought my football boots. 'Never mind ,' he replied, 'just go on the pitch anyway.' And so I played that match wearing my trainers, Supergas."

Cannavaro was 13 years old. After his exciting maiden outing with the youth team, he watched Maradona & Co draw with Fiorentina to seal the first Scudetto in the club’s history, sparking wild celebrations. Interviewed on local television after the game, the young ball boy was asked how he felt seeing his heroes win the league. "It's a dream," he replied.

Inspired by his close contact with greatness, Cannavaro began his rise through Napoli’s ranks. He started as a midfielder, but was told without explanation that centre-back was a more suitable position, much to his confusion. "I was shorter than most of the other guys on the pitch, so I didn't look like a defender, and certainly not a central defender," he said. "But from then on, that would be my role."

It was the right move. He thrived in the heart of the back line and went on to help the U17s win the league title. His grades at school started slipping, though, and his infuriated father threw out his Napoli strip after seeing a disappointing report card as he grew concerned about his son’s future. The youngster was offered a job in his future father-in-law’s pub, but Cannavaro was sure he could make it in football.

"I only wanted to be a footballer. I didn't give up, I struggled at school and then flew to training in Soccavo: it was a dream to be there, close to Maradona and Careca's team," he recalled, and before long, Cannavaro was training with the Argentine phenomenon and even left a mark on him.

"I was a lucky child," he said. "One day, I made a rough tackle on him and one of the club directors told me off. [Diego] immediately replied that it was all good and that I should carry on playing my way."

That day, Maradona gave Cannavaro his boots, who was so proud that he wore them down to nothing: "Back then, having a pair of Puma Kings was a dream for any young player, and mine were given to me by Diego himself! I wish I still had them."

While he would not get the chance to play alongside the 1986 World Cup winner, Cannavaro came away from his experience with a crucial lesson. "To become a great defender, you have to play against the greatest in the world," he wrote in The Players’ Tribune.