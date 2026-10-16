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Sweden transfers 1:1Getty/GOAL

‘We always know we will lose players’ - How Sweden’s Damallsvenskan copes with being the most popular market for transfers to the WSL and beyond

Previously the best league in the women's game, the Swedish top-flight is now regularly raided in the transfer market for its best players, often midway through the season

Ameé Ruszkai

  • One can hardly blame Christian Lundstrom, the head of women’s football at Swedish champions Hacken, for pondering what the club’s first team might look like if Getingarna had kept all the players they have sold in recent years.

    Led by a front two of Real Madrid’s Felicia Schroder and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, with Lyon’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd providing service off one wing, another Madrid star in Filippa Angeldahl in midfield alongside Manchester United’s Julia Zigiotti Olme and with Chelsea goalkeeper Livia Peng protected by defenders such as Milan’s Emma Koivisto and Anna Sandberg, another player who is now with the Red Devils, it would be quite a line-up.

    But with Sweden’s Damallsvenskan no longer the best women’s league in the world, something it could lay claim to being 20 years ago when Marta was among its biggest stars, its place in the food chain has changed. Now, the rising talent in Sweden is prime for picking by bigger clubs in bigger leagues, and not just from Hacken.

    The Women’s Super League shops in the Damallsvenskan more than any other division, bringing no fewer than 60 players to England from Sweden since the summer of 2022. Among them are Blackstenius, Frida Maanum, Smilla Holmberg and Kyra Cooney-Cross at Arsenal, Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn, Manchester City defender Rebecca Knaak and the Tottenham duo of Olivia Holdt and Cathinka Tandberg.

    But it’s not just the WSL that has taken a liking to the league. FIFA’s latest transfer report showed that no division received more money in the 2026 summer window than the Damallsvenskan, which raked in a whopping $4.2 million (£3.2m) from just 30 transfers. The WSL ranked second on that list, but its $3.97m (£3m) came from 95 deals.

    And yet, despite losing so much top talent so regularly, and often in the middle of a season, so many clubs in Sweden manage to bounce back, capably filling the huge voids left behind while remaining on track for their goals regardless of the setbacks. How, then, do they do it?

  • Under no illusions

    Beata Olsson Liverpool Women 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Kristianstads didn't even manage to keep hold of Beata Olsson for six months as Liverpool swooped in after she scored nine goals in 15 Damallsvenskan games in 2025

    “Does that sound too easy?” Lovisa Strom says with a laugh. As a member of the sports group at Kristianstads DFF, which exists instead of a standalone sporting director, she has just finished explaining to GOAL how one of the Damallsvenskan’s independent clubs successfully deals with the challenge of losing key players in the transfer market, with WSL regulars Jutta Rantala and Eveliina Summanen, Angel City star Sveindis Jonsdottir and Liverpool striker Beata Olsson among those to have passed through Scania County in recent years. Yet, KDFF have finished in the top six in eight of the last nine seasons.

    At the root of Strom’s answer is perhaps the biggest reason why Swedish clubs in general can deal with their place in the food chain so well: Because they are under no illusions as to where they stand.

    “We know that,” she replies when asked about the threat of losing top talent. “We know some people will come here and they will stay forever. We have players who've been here over 10 years. We will have players that really want to be here and players that want to develop here. We also have players that want to come here, develop, and go somewhere else, and that's okay. We are always calculating that we will lose players.”

  • Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

    Hacken Women 2026
    Getty Images

    Hacken have lost several key players in 2026 but still won the Europa Cup in May and remain top of the Damallsvenskan table with just a few games to go

    When a club understands that, it can plan ahead. That’s the case at Hacken, the team that currently sits top of the Damallsvenskan despite losing three key players in the January window, which comes in the league’s off-season, and two more in the summer window, which sits in the middle of the 2026 campaign.

    “We always have to be, I would say, two windows in front,” Lundstrom, the club’s head of women’s football, tells GOAL. That means that, in recent weeks, the staff have been assessing which players they could sign in next summer’s transfer window, January 2028 or even two years from now.

    “That's how we work, creating shadow teams and how it can look in the future, because we always know that we will lose players,” he explains.

    There are other factors to consider, too. Getting the right mix in the squad of experienced players, younger talent and prospects from the youth teams is important, as is having players who need to develop but who could do so to become in-house replacements for departures down the line. This helps to reduce the turnover in the squad, too.

    Hammarby is another club that regularly loses its best players and still manages to stay near the top of the Damallsvenskan. Eva Nystrom, the Finland captain who spent four years there, believes a big reason why, among several, is because the club creates a great framework that means individual departures are less impactful.

    “We always talked and did a lot with the team, so it didn't really matter who was playing in different positions, because we had the principles and the DNA. Everyone knew what to do,” she explained.

    In essence, regardless of how a team plans for departures, it is the planning in general that is vital. That’s what helps a club bounce back.

  • Managing contracts & player relationships

    Felicia Schroder Real Madrid Women 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Real Madrid paid a near-world-record fee to sign Schroder from Hacken in the summer, just a year after she had signed a new long-term contract in Sweden

    That planning is made easier in various ways, one of which is contracts. In the past, clubs might not have been able to sign players to long contracts, but the growth of the women’s game means it is becoming more common now, so clubs can then receive decent transfer fees.

    A good relationship with the players makes these easier to negotiate. Schroder, who left Hacken to join Real Madrid in the summer, is an excellent example. The prolific striker was drawing interest from across Europe when she somewhat surprisingly signed a new long-term deal in June 2025, until 2029. It meant that Madrid had to pay a near-world-record fee for her services a year later.

    “I think it's important that the club makes a relationship with the players so we can make them understand how important it is for the club,” Lundstrom says. “The idea is not to keep them here for four years. That you also have to explain. The idea is to sell them.”

    Strom agrees. “We always have that open discussion,” she says. “If a player signs a three-year contract but if an English team came in, they would love to go, we say, 'Okay, we are absolutely open to that'.” Strom, though, does stress: “But that doesn't mean that if an English team comes in, we're just going to say, 'Okay, bye, you can go'. If we develop a player, someone needs to pay for that.”

  • Plenty of appeal

    Eva Nystrom West Ham Women 2025-26
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    Finland captain Eva Nystrom is one of dozens of players to earn a move to England after catching the eye in Sweden's Damallsvenskan

    When it comes to replacing these players, the Damallsvenskan also still has plenty going for it in the transfer market. In its league power rankings, Opta places it only below the top-flights in the United States, England, Germany, Spain and Italy, putting it above France and other growing competitions like Liga MX in Mexico, as well as the rest of the ‘development’ leagues in Europe, such as those in Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Sweden’s strong UEFA coefficient means a lot of players gain a good amount of European exposure once they arrive into the top clubs, too.

    It’s clearly a great league for players of all nationalities to develop in and take that next step, especially with the transfer market showing that the biggest leagues and clubs in the game keep a keen eye on what happens in Sweden.

    Nystrom is one of those to take the well-trodden route to the WSL via the Damallsvenskan, where she spent one season with Umea and four with Hammarby before signing for West Ham. “Compared to the Finnish league, I feel the Swedish league is much bigger and more professional,” she told GOAL. “Also, teams get to play in the Champions League and the Europa Cup so, of course, they get more viewers when they play out in Europe.”

    It reminds GOAL of something Therese Sjogran, now the sporting director at Manchester City, said in a previous interview when she was working at FC Rosengard. “We still have the environment that can make players better and, in the long run, go to a bigger club,” she said back in 2021, though the comments still ring true today. “That goes way back. The knowledge, I would say, is our backbone in a way. I think that we will never lose our position in that; we will only lose financially.”

  • Unique selling points

    Evelyne Viens Martina Fernandez Paris FC Barcelona Women 2026-27
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    Kristianstads are confident that Evelyne Viens, scorer of Paris FC's opening goal in a recent Champions League clash with Barcelona, remains a keen ambassador for the club

    Then there are the specifics of what each club has to offer to a new player. Strom, for example, is confident that the culture at Kristianstads, the way the club takes care of players and the “great contact” it has with those who have left means that its alumni will act as great ambassadors if a potential new signing was to ask around about KDFF.

    “We sold Evelyne [Viens] to Roma. If someone asked her, 'Okay, I have an offer to go to Kristianstads. What do you think?' I'm 100 percent confident that she would say, 'Go',” Strom asserts. “The players feel good here and if you feel good here, I think you will be a better football player.”

    Every club can point to the talent it has helped develop over the years when a player is looking at whether that is the right place for them to take the next step, too. “We have sold so many players and shown that we have a good platform,” Lundstrom, Hacken’s head of women’s football, says. “I would say that's one of the best things when we're talking about recruitment. They see what we have done. For us, it's to keep doing that.”

  • More challenges to contend with

    Anni Hartikainen Rosengard Women 2025
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    Rosengard have won 14 Swedish titles but have encountered new challenges in recent years, finishing one place and two points off the relegation places last year

    However, there are so many other challenges that Damallsvenskan clubs face within it all. For one, it must be said that cases like that of Schroder, who went to Real Madrid for a seven-figure fee, are rare. Transfer fees are often much smaller, meaning one sale doesn’t suddenly fund a whole host of areas. Fees are growing, though, and, even if they are not always huge, they are “very important”, in the words of Strom, especially for an independent club like Kristianstads.

    Every club wants a strong youth set-up that can then plug the gaps left by departing players, and there are several examples of good ones in the Damallsvenskan, with 80% of the teenage talent to feature in the league in 2026 being homegrown. But it is not an easy or quick structure to create, nor is it simple to consistently develop one either, especially given the finances required.

    Erling Nilsson, who has been at 14-time Swedish champions FC Rosengard for almost 20 years, points to the “big problem” of finding the coaches for these youth teams. “We need better coaches and we need to pay them salaries so they can spend a lot of time with the young players,” he tells GOAL. “But where should we get the money from? That's a big point.” There are more attractive jobs in a financial sense for the potential candidates, he notes.

    There is also the fact that many young talents are leaving the Damallsvenskan much earlier than in years past, particularly as elite clubs like Barcelona, Lyon and Chelsea start to look to bring in these top prospects at younger ages and oversee the next steps of their development themselves. “Before, they took a step through Rosengard when they were 17 or 18, like Rytting Kaneryd. Now, they go directly to Lyon or go directly to Barcelona and do not make a stop,” Nilsson points out.

  • Pros & cons

    Kristianstads Women 2026
    Ania Jaworska

    Kristianstads are one of six independent clubs in the Damallsvenskan, but they are also one of few clubs not to operate at a loss

    There are also the challenges that independent clubs in the Damallsvenskan, of which there are currently six in the 14-team league, face.

    For Rosengard specifically, there is the emergence of a new power in the Malmo area in which they are based, in the form of Malmo FF. The most successful men's club in Sweden voted to reinstate a women's team back in 2019 and, through five promotions in five years, are now in the top-flight.

    “Why should a young girl, aged 14 or 15, choose to come to Rosengard when she can play in Malmo FF? In a famous club?” Nilsson asks, despite working for a club that helped to develop Rytting Kaneryd, Bjorn, Zecira Musovic, Glodis Viggosdottir and many more. “That's a big challenge for us, to find out why they should come to us.”

    It’s something that all independent clubs ponder, especially as the women’s teams with a men’s affiliate start to dominate the top spots in the table. “It's nice to have both double clubs and those who only focus on the women's football, but of course it's easier for the double club because you can exchange the experience, but also have safety with the economy,” Lundstrom concedes, with Hacken, a regular in European competition on the men’s side in recent years, a good example of as much.

    “You have what you have and you need to do the best with what you have. I think we are good at that,” Strom says, with Kristianstads a great case of a thriving independent side. Indeed, KDFF is one of the only clubs in the Damallsvenskan that breaks even or makes a profit. “We need another strategy than what the clubs that have big men's teams behind them have.”

  • New reality

    Anna Anvegard Alice Carlsson Hacken Hammarby Women 2026
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    Sweden might not be regularly represented in Women's Champions League finals anymore, but Hacken and Hammarby did contest the inaugural Women's Europa Cup final in 2026

    It’s all extremely different to where Swedish women’s football was 12 years ago when, after featuring in six of the first seven between 2002 and 2008, a Damallsvenskan club last played in a Women’s Champions League final. That day, as Tyreso fell to a 4-3 defeat in an instant classic against Wolfsburg, names like Marta, Christen Press and Vero Boquete featured in the Swedes’ star-studded starting line-up.

    But it was just 33 days later that Tyreso declared bankruptcy and the big names started to leave the Damallsvenskan altogether. Today, the league is not the premier division in women’s football, but its clubs are certainly more financially stable, even if there are new challenges, and it is without a doubt among the best developers of talent in the game, as evidenced by how regularly the top teams and the top leagues shop in the market.

    And while Champions League finals might now be a pipedream, big results in Europe don’t have to be. Hacken and Hammarby contested the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final this year, won by the former, and Hacken have also managed notable wins over Arsenal and Real Madrid in recent times.

    When every member of the Sweden women’s national team has spent significant time in the Damallsvenskan in their careers, that also says something. As Bjorn, one of the prominent figures in a team ranked eighth in the FIFA World Rankings, puts it: “Something is done right in Sweden.”