The Folarin Balogun transfer saga: How the USMNT star’s last-minute Everton U-turn left Chelsea furious and Monaco in limbo
Just when it seemed Folarin Balogun’s summer couldn’t get any more eventful, it did.
A breakout World Cup full of goals wasn’t enough. Neither was a red card that sparked a sporting controversy, an international incident and a referendum on FIFA. Nope.
The Summer of Balogun had one more twist, capping a saga defined by his outrageous talent, the value clubs placed on it and a boatload of controversy that thrust the USMNT star into the national spotlight.
As August turned to September, Balogun remained a Monaco player despite spending much of the summer seemingly destined to leave. That felt especially unlikely as he scored his way through the World Cup, boosting both his profile and Monaco’s asking price. Even more unlikely, though, was how his return came together.
Big clubs such as Barcelona and Tottenham were reportedly interested, but Everton ultimately emerged as the favorite. Then came a failed medical, several rounds of renegotiations and Balogun’s decision to walk away - a domino effect that reached the very top of European soccer.
Perhaps it’s a compliment to Balogun that his decisions now carry that kind of weight. Either way, his impact on this summer won’t soon be forgotten.
Makings of a move
Balogun’s potential was always unmissable.
Those who followed him at Arsenal knew it. His loan spell at Reims confirmed it. Soon, the USMNT and Monaco came calling, and Balogun quickly became vital for both club and country.
That faith paid off in the first seven months of 2026. After overcoming his early struggles at Monaco, Balogun got healthy and started scoring, finishing the season with 19 goals - including three in three games against powerhouse PSG.
Then came the World Cup. Balogun scored twice against Paraguay, created another against Australia and netted the winner against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Much of that was overshadowed by the red-card controversy that followed, with the decision to put his suspension on hold becoming one of the summer’s biggest talking points. Even his harshest critics, though, couldn’t deny two things: Balogun wasn’t truly at fault, and he was one heck of a player.
Through the goals and the headlines, Balogun became one of the faces of the American game. The transfer rumors followed immediately. Barcelona? PSG? The Premier League? The World Cup had ended, but the story of Balogun’s summer - and his future - went all the way todeadline day.
The move breaks down
It was seemingly going to plan.
Balogun was off to Merseyside for a medical with Everton. Monaco was happy with the fee. The striker would go back to the Premier League, the league he grew up watching, to play for a team that needed him.
Then it all fell apart, not swiftly but in phases.
According to Monaco executive Thiago Scuro, the breakdown occurred around 7 PM local time.
It was at that point Monaco were contacted by Everton, who had concerns over Balogun’s medical. For their part, Monaco insisted that there were no concerns, and Scuro continues that position. After discussions between medical departments and a new round of negotiations, the two clubs were happy enough to go along with the deal.
Balogun, as it turns out, wasn’t. In the final moments to do so, the striker backed out of the deal to a sense of disrespect from Everton and their medical staff.
“The Premier League has a mechanism where you can request one extra hour to finish the paperwork. This was done,” Scuro said. “I signed the contract, Everton signed the contract. At the last moment, the player decided not to sign. And basically, the allegation of Balogun is that ‘I’m not feeling well by the way the club treated me, I’m not feeling well by the way the medical department of Everton brought doubts about my future or my health, and I’m not comfortable signing a long contract here’.”
As a result, the deal fell apart. Balogun returned to Monaco, and Everton lost out on their big transfer target. Most involved felt aggrieved, but even some not involved saw their plans go up in smoke as a result.
The domino effect
The Balogun sale wasn’t the only iron Monaco had in the fire.
When the deal with Everton began to fall apart, Monaco, looking to raise cash, engaged with Chelsea. The Blues wanted to buy midfielder Lamine Camara to replace the Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernandez, with the two sides negotiating a $60.5 million (€55 million / £47.1 million) price tag.
Then, in the brief moment when Balogun was back on, Monaco reneged. Chelsea were left with one midfielder on the way out and no Camara on the way in. The Blues were furious. Scuro said it's part of doing business.
“My intention here is, as always, to work for Monaco and protect Monaco,” he said. “I don’t want to create war with Chelsea. I don’t want to create war with Everton.”
Everton’s supporters, meanwhile, were also left furious. They had seen the team’s starting striker, Beto, sold to Fiorentina to make way for Balogun. Now, the only out-and-out striker in the squad is Thierno Barry, a player who has just one season of Premier League experience under his belt.
“To be clear, this is nothing against the signings we have made; we welcome them to the club and wish them the best of luck here,” a statement from the Everton fan organization the 1878 Group read. “However, like the rest of our fanbase, we are utterly disappointed and disgusted with how this transfer window has gone, especially the end of it.”
The Everton Fans Forum added: “Supporters deserve a clear explanation of what went wrong during this transfer window, why key targets were not secured and what measures will be put in place to ensure these failures are not repeated.”
Unfortunately for Everton and Chelsea, their transfer windows are over. For Balogun and Monaco, there is a next step: figuring out what to do.
What comes next
There are still some transfer windows open, which means that Balogun could still end up leaving Monaco and the club could still end up collecting its fee. Leagues in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia can still sign players until Sept. 4 and Oct. 12, respectively.
Should Balogun end up in Turkey, the situation would be reminiscent of Victor Osimhen’s when he left Napoli. Seemingly bound for a big club in the summer of 2024, Osimhen’s big transfer never came to fruition, leading to a temporary move to Galatasaray that has since become permanent. Osimhen has thrived in the Super Lig, but at 27, his window for a major move may be past him. Balogun, of course, is just 25, so there may be time to do a year or two in Turkey and Saudi Arabia before moving back, but there’s no guarantee the Premier League would come calling again, particularly if he does leave Monaco this summer.
Should Balogun stay, the competition would be fierce. Expecting to lose him, the club is well-stocked at striker with Paris Brunner and Mika Biereth. The club could certainly choose to just reintegrate Balogun with an eye towards a January sale, but his return does complicate things, particularly financially.
The situation, in general, is messy, and it’s one that has left multiple clubs scrambling. Balogun is talented enough to be worth the scramble for many clubs, of course, but his chaotic deadline day is one that could have a long-term impact both on him and the clubs that have wanted to add him to their ranks, either or hope to do so in the future