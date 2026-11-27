If anyone is experiencing a case of deja vu when it comes to Lionesses star Chloe Kelly right now, it's understandable. In seven months' time - granted they expectedly come through next week's play-off with Ukraine - England should be kicking-off their Women's World Cup campaign. However, as was the case two years ago as the 2025 European Championship loomed, and five years ago as Euro 2022 neared, the chances of Kelly, one of this team's biggest stars, being there appear are far from certain.

It's been a recurring theme in Kelly's career to date, which is especially strange given each of the three cases have been for entirely different reasons. At the end of 2021, Kelly was in the middle of a long recovery from a devastating ACL injury; at the end of 2024, she was dramatically out of favour at Manchester City, to the point that she wasn't even making some matchday squads; and right now, as 2026 nears its conclusion, a puzzling hamstring problem is keeping her on the sidelines, with her most recent minutes coming back in September.

For some, it might seem like an irrelevant topic: If Kelly is fit when the World Cup comes around, she will surely be in the squad, right? She has too much big-game pedigree to be left out by Sarina Wiegman, especially given squads have finally been expanded to incorporate 26 players.

But the longer Kelly's rather vague absence continues, the more that line of thinking is thrown into doubt. She was the match-winner in the Euro 2022 final and it was her penalty that decided the shootout in the showpiece event in 2025. But could the Lionesses' icon really find herself watching the 2027 Women's World Cup from home?