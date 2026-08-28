Americans Abroad: Malik Tillman looks for Leverkusen rebound, Brenden Aaronson searching for quality, and Jedi Robinson needs to find form

Malik Tillman's World Cup campaign was one for the memory books. After a strange season at Bayer Leverkusen, defined by pressure, change, and underperformance, Tillman was the U.S.'s most complete midfielder as they won a second World Cup knockout game in modern history. The midfielder was a key element to pretty much everything the U.S. did, and a real driving force for a team that needed some energy.

Now, though, things look a bit odd. Leverkusen have a new manager in Carles Martínez Novell, and expectations will be high. Bayern Munich are favorites to win the Bundesliga. Below them, though, it seems an open competition for the remaining three Champions League spots. And even if Tillman didn't close the door on what would be a shock exit from the club, any contribution from him this season will go a long way in getting the historic German side back into Europe's premier competition.

But he's not the only American with a role to play this weekend. There are the usual dots of USMNTers spread out across the continent. Antonee Robinson needs to find a little bit of form after a chaotic showing against Chelsea. Brenden Aaronson, once more, would do well to register a goal contribution. And then, there's the curious case of Ricardo Pepi, who keeps scoring goals despite being linked with a move away from PSV.

Without further ado, here’s what to watch as GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.