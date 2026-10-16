Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan aim to stay unbeaten, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson seek Premier League turnaround

Yes, Fulham and Bournemouth aren’t among the Premier League’s biggest spenders. But both have built a reputation for unsettling bigger clubs and generally keeping relegation worries at a comfortable distance.

Through six matches this season, that comfort has disappeared.

Both clubs lost well-respected managers over the summer, with Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva moving on. In came Marco Rose at Bournemouth and Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham, and neither transition has been straightforward.

Rose at least has European success to point to, having overseen the Cherries’ first-ever win in continental competition this week. Arbeloa, on the other hand, is already under considerable pressure, with reports suggesting Fulham have begun considering potential replacements.

This weekend offers both a chance to change the mood, though neither assignment is straightforward. Fulham host newly promoted Hull, who have impressed on their way to ninth. Bournemouth welcome Sunderland, who have yet to recapture the form that delivered a top-half finish last season.

For the U.S. National Team, the individual performances matter, too. Adams has largely maintained his level as one of the Premier League’s top defensive midfielders, while Robinson has struggled for consistency. Two years ago, Jedi was arguably the league’s best left back. Injuries have since made it difficult to sustain that standard, and his status remains uncertain for this weekend.

A win for either club would offer some much-needed breathing room. Another disappointing weekend would only deepen the concern that two established Premier League sides could be in for a long season.