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Ademola Ola-Adebomi Brits Abroad 1:1GOAL

Ademola Ola-Adebomi: London to Lokeren and life as a professional footballer in Belgium

In the latest instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, a man that started out in the iconic cages of England’s capital before passing through Austria talks bus journey confusion, personal growth and what to do in Belgium

Chris Burton

  • There was a time not all that long ago when British footballers plying their trade abroad were rarer than hen’s teeth. Individual reluctance to leave geographical comfort zones led to collective wings being clipped.

    This is, however, a brave new world, with cultural advancement meaning that no corner of the planet should be considered too far-flung. Flying the nest and enjoying a different way of life is now an experience to be embraced, rather than feared.

    Of course there are challenges - professional and personal hurdles that need to be cleared on the way - but why not embrace those instead of shying away from them? More and more players are adopting that mindset.

    Taking that into account, and as we are forever told that travel broadens the mind, GOAL will be helping to tell the story of some of intrepid explorers that have broken down barriers and found themselves in a position to impart both sporting and holidaying wisdom.

    Next up is Ademola Ola-Adebomi, a man who has swapped London’s bright lights for the Flemish experience as a resident of Lokeren in Belgium…

  • Cages of London helped to build dream

    Cage street football
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    Street football helps to build ability and character

    “I started watching my brothers play, because they were older than me and it was just seeing them play, watching football with them. I'd see football on the TV and was forced to support Liverpool as a kid! From then, I just liked football. I liked watching Steven Gerrard and grew love for the game. There was a cage near my house, we had a football, so I always used to see them go and play and they used to let me play with them. So from a young age I was kicking a ball and I liked it.”

  • Bus drama before Crystal Palace breakthrough

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi Crystal Palace
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    Ola-Adebomi spent more than 10 years at Palace


    “My primary school teacher, my PE teacher, was also a coach for Fulham, or had connections. This is pre-academy Fulham, so they had connections to the club and I was sent for a trial. It was pre-academy, so it's when you go before you can actually get properly signed. Then, because of funding, that stopped. That folded and months later, the same teacher got me into Crystal Palace Development. This is now under 8s and it's the development team, not the proper academy.

    “This is a funny story. My mum was taking me at the time and I still remember, which is crazy, it was at 3pm and my mum, she always used to see Crystal Palace play and was like, ‘okay, I know how to get there’. We took the bus to the stadium of Selhurst Park, so I was really, really late for the trial by the time I got there. It was at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, which is a different area. I got there with only 30 minutes left and they tried to say that it was too late. My mum begged them, they said, ‘okay, cool, let him play’. It was matches and in the space of 30 minutes, I was crazy, basically.

    “They were like, ‘okay, who is this guy?’ From there they said, ‘you know what, I think he's good enough for the actual Crystal Palace academy, not the development’. From that trial Crystal Palace wanted to sign me. Chelsea wanted to sign me as well. They actually took me out of my primary school, took me to go and meet the first team players at Crystal Palace and stuff like that. I signed and I was at Crystal Palace until last year. It was a long story, but it was a good one, something to always remember.”

  • Other Eagles that spread their wings

    Tayo Adaramola Club Brugge
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    Close friend Adaramola is also playing in Belgium

    “Deji Elerewe was in my year group, he plays for Lincoln now in the Championship. Who else is a pro? Tayo Adaramola, playing in Belgium, First Division. David Ozoh, he was with us a lot, he's at Derby. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, year above me, he's still playing at Crystal Palace. Our age group, I think it's only me and Tayo left. There were some keepers as well - Owen Goodman, Joe Whitworth.”

  • How did initial loan deal at Beveren come about?

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi Beveren
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    Loan deal took Ola-Adebomi to Belgium for the first time

    “It came off the back of my first loan at Burton, where I learnt a lot. Before going to Burton I actually had a good opportunity to go abroad, and I turned that down because I think as a kid, growing up in England and playing in England, you only think ‘England, England’, so when it came up for the first time I said no.

    “Then, a fresh season was starting and Crystal Palace spoke to me and said they think that a move abroad makes more sense and it'll be better for my development. I started to speak to other players who played abroad and they all had positive things to say about it. I was like, ‘it's a loan, so it's a good opportunity to see how it is, it's not permanent’. That's how it came across to me, more taking the risk.”

  • What are the biggest challenges of moving abroad?

    London skyline
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    No more longing for the home comforts of London

    “I think living alone, being far from everyone, different language, different culture, but if I'm honest I liked it a lot. The loan didn't go as planned, I dislocated my shoulder halfway through, so I got a recall. But I think I learnt a lot again, which has helped me, and I enjoyed my football a lot more. Learning a new culture, being around a different environment, seeing how people view life, even away from football, just the small things like living abroad, it could be as small as you're not allowed to have black bins here or stuff like that, it's just a different scenery that you have to know.

    “I think it's allowed me to become a man. I was speaking to my mum about it, playing abroad really helps you, and I really encourage that for a person. Before I moved, even when I was at Burton, I couldn't cook, I didn't really cook, my mum would always bring food. But then living abroad, I learnt and now I can cook almost anything. I feel more independent, I'm not always running home and thinking, ‘oh I want to go to London, I miss London’. Now I'm working abroad, I feel settled, I feel more independent and less reliant on family.”

  • Returning to Belgium after spell with WSG Tirol

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi Lokeren
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    Forward looking to make his mark in the Challenger Pro League

    “Once I got to Austria, I had an okay season. I wouldn't say a good season, I wouldn't say a bad season, I had an okay season. Behind the scenes there were problems between me and the club so we came to the decision that it's best if I go and find a new team, if the opportunity comes. I've played in Belgium before, I liked it, and I felt as though I needed redemption, you could say I have a point to prove from the first time playing there. So when this team came in, I was all for it.”

  • What is everyday life like in Lokeren?

    Lokeren carnival
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    The Flemish way of life has been fully embraced

    “It's quite tough because I only just moved into a new apartment. I was in the hotel for a month, but so far it's been good. Belgium is split into two, there's a Flemish side and a French side. It sounds crazy but it feels like there's two different cultures in one country. But everyone's friendly, everyone can speak English, I think everyone is welcoming. In Lokeren, if you go to the supermarket, everyone is welcoming. It's a small city so everyone knows everyone, and everyone knows the place of Lokeren. They know that I'm not from here and they're all welcoming. If I need anything, I think they will help me.”

  • Coffee culture and Belgian cuisine

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    Catching up over a drink is popular in mainland Europe

    “It's the same food, if I'm honest, I've not tried much new stuff. I did try my first coffee in Austria. I'm not every day now but I'll go out with a team-mate for a coffee. Whereas in England, I don't think I've ever been asked to go for coffee! Here, I think in Europe in general, not just in Belgium and in Austria, it's a bigger thing to say ‘okay, let's go for coffee and catch up’. Coffee's a much bigger thing. I actually like coffee now, whereas before I would never try it.”

  • How does the cost of living in Belgium compare?

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    Lifestyle will always be dictated by budget

    “I think it's cheaper. England's expensive, but I think wherever you are, it's up to you. You can make life as expensive as you want it to be, it just depends how you're living.”

  • EA FC and GTA help to fill time after training

    EA FC 27
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    The latest release from EA Sports delivers online gaming fun

    “I still play PlayStation with my friends back home. I'm still really close with my school friends, so we basically speak every day. I'll either be on the phone with them or play a game with them. I like watching football matches. My friend Tayo, who I grew up with from Crystal Palace, he plays for Brugge, so we're only 40 minutes away from each other. On days off we meet up, so it's nice to have someone that you've known for so long, so close. I play different games, but I play FIFA a lot. I think GTA 6 is what everyone's waiting on. That's the one when everyone comes back online to play.”

  • Three ways to get the true Belgium experience

    Brussels general fireworks
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    There is plenty to see and do in the capital city of Brussels

    “Belgium's known for its waffles and cookies. When my brother came the other day, he literally did that, so I would recommend that. I don't really like waffles if I'm honest, I've not actually tried it, but I know that's a big thing in Belgium. Brussels, I think, is a really nice city. And probably Belgian chocolate!”

  • Advice to others considering professional relocation

    Lokeren fans
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    European football offers many different experiences


    “I really wish I was advised earlier to play abroad, because I've missed out on top opportunities. In England, people would rather go and play third division or fourth division than top division in Austria. Whereas I think in the bigger picture, just for development, you always want to be in the first division, or second division, or somewhere where it's more professional because you're in a higher division.

    “Even though England, third division and fourth division is still a very good level, I think the cultures you'll be learning, different things, languages, different environments. I think it's always better to be in the first or second division. It’s really helped me to become a man. Which helped with football, but away from football it helped me for my future. I really encourage players to be bold enough and be brave enough to play abroad at a young age because you see the pros, you see the cons.

    “Also, if you just play in England, you'll only be in the English market, whereas if you play abroad as well, you're opening up a whole new market. Let's be honest, it's harder for a team abroad to watch third division or fourth division in England, whereas if you're playing in the first or second division abroad, you're more likely to be seen by more teams. So, just more eyes on you when you play abroad. One of my friends, he plays in Poland and he's playing European football, that's a different experience on its own.”

  • What does the future hold?

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi
    Instagram/ademola.9

    Ola-Adebomi is taking each day as it comes


    “You never know. Take it day by day, I'll say. I think the most important thing is just focus on what you're doing now. But, of course, you always want to aim higher. So, wherever that takes you, let’s see.”

  • LIVABILITY INDEX

    Belgium flag
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    How life in Belgium ranks across five important areas

    Weather: 7/10. “It’s like England!”

    Food: 8/10

    People: 9/10

    Things to do: 9/10. “There’s a lot to do.”

    Cost of living: 6/10

    Total: 39/50

    Access to Ademola - whose adventures can be followed on Instagram here - was provided courtesy of Stars Like Us Sports Management.

  • Catch up on the Brits Abroad series

    Nick Swirad Brits Abroad Brunei 16:9
    GOAL

    Read more about the experiences of British players playing abroad via the links below



    Player

    Country

    Livability score

    1

    Nick Swirad

    Brunei

    44/50

    2

    Daniel Adu-Adjei

    Croatia

    40.5/50

    3

    Ademola Ola-Adebomi

    Belgium

    39/50

    4

    Ayo Obileye

    Finland

    29/50

    5

    Tyler Fredricson

    Switzerland

    29/50