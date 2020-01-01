Zungu: South Africa midfielder arrives in Spain to complete Mallorca move

The 27-year-old will become only the sixth South African to play in La Liga since 1995 with Tsepo Masilela being the last player to have done so

midfielder Bongani Zungu has landed in to complete his move to Mallorca from SC.

The surprise news of Zungu joining the side surfaced on Thursday but at the time, both teams played their cards very close to their chests.

However, IB3 television station captured his arrival in Spain as the deal appears to near finalisation.

Zungu has made a name for himself in Europe since his move from to Vitoria Setubal in 2016.

He spent a season in before Amiens came knocking for his signature in 2017.

The lanky midfielder will now hope to make his mark in the Spanish league for the duration of his contract with Mallorca.

According to IB3 TV, the Duduza-born star will be loaned until the end of the season with Amiens pocketing €500 000 immediately.

Mallorca also have an option to purchase Zungu from Amiens at the end of the loan deal but they will have to fork out €5 million to land their man.

Mallorca are currently placed 17th on the log with 18 points from 21 league games.