Zouwairatou fires Neman to shock win at Zorka-Bdu

The Cameroonian star was on target as her side claimed an away win in a Belarusian top-flight encounter on Sunday evening

Moussa Zouwairatou scored the only goal as Neman grabbed a 1-0 victory at Zorka-Bdu in Sunday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture.

The midfielder joined Denis Levchenko's team during the 2020 winter transfer window from women's top-flight outfit Vent du Nord de Garoua.

She had previously starred twice for the Indomitable Lionesses at the U17 Women's World Cup tournaments in Jordan 2016 and 2018.

The Cameroon international won a silver medal at the 2019 African Games in , where they lost the final in a penalty shootout to .

The 19-year-old proved she can excel in Europe on her first professional move to Neman as she scored her first goal of the season to help her team to a shock away win.

Neman had gone away to thrash Bobruichanka 6-0 in their opening match last week and Zouwairatou lasted the duration as Nigeria's Gift Otuwe's effort scored the opener.

This time, Levchenko's side were aiming to consolidate on their bright start to the season and Zouwairatou's 67th-minute effort handed them the vital result.

Zouwairatou, who played from the start to finish for the visitors, has now scored one goal from two matches this season.

The former Cameroon youth international was in action for the duration along with Otuwe and Cote d'Ivoire duo of Aminata Haidara and Zote Nina Kpaho, who both joined during the winter window.

The back-to-back away wins take Neman to second on the log with six points from two games - tied with leaders Minsk but behind on goal-difference having found the back of the net 11 fewer times.

Neman finished third on the log last season with 43 points from 21 matches - a whopping 20-points behind eventual champions Minsk.

They will look to challenge the holders, who had won the Belarusian women's championship seven times in a row, for the league diadem this season.

In the meantime, Neman will seek to build on their winning momentum when they host ABFF U19 in their first home match of the season on May 16.