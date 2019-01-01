Zoran Tosic - The common link between Partizan Belgrade and Manchester United

The Serbian winger will rekindle memories of his time at Old Trafford as Manchester United come to Belgrade...

When visit Partizan Belgrade on matchday 3 of the UEFA , it will be a special occasion for Partizan winger Zoran Tosic.

The Serbian is one of the very few common links between the English club and Partizan. Tosic, considered a precocious talent at a young age, impressed at Partizan during a two year speel between 2007 and 2009.

In fact, he had started turning heads much before that when he was part of Banat Zrenjanin in 2006-07. His performances for after making his debut in 2007 also earned him rave reviews.

It was no surprise that a club of such pedigree as Manchester United soon came to snap him up in 2009. He joined the club after lengthy work permit issues in January 2009 but would leave the club permanently a year later

Not many Man United fans would remember the winger who made just five appearances for the club before being loaned out to FC Koln. He would then go on to join where Tosic enjoyed a productive seven-year stint.

The 32-year-old would then make his way back to Partizan where he is now a senior figure.

His career might not have taken off in the fashion he might have hoped for when Manchester United fancied him. But Tosic will still be hoping to make a mark against the Red Devils, reminding them of the talent that once convinced the 2017 Europa League champions to splash out money on him.

