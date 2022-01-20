Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Full list of teams AC Milan icon has scored against

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will rightly go down as one of the finest frontmen to ever play the game whenever the day comes for an evergreen striker to finally hang up his boots, with the enigmatic Swede proving to be a regular source of goals wherever he has been.

Title triumphs have been enjoyed in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, while more major silverware was collected during a brief spell in England.

He has represented Malmo, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy, with defences terrorised around the world. How many different teams has he scored against? GOAL takes a look…

Which club teams has Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored against?

Ibrahimovic burst onto a senior stage at home-town club Malmo, with a first goal in the professional ranks recorded against Vastra Frolunda on October 30, 1999 while still in his teens.

Obvious potential was quickly noted, allowing globe-trekking adventures to be taken in by a man that has never been short on confidence or ability.

Ibrahimovic has registered over 500 goals at club level, while recording a further 62 across 120 appearances for his country.

On domestic and continental stages, the target has been found against 162 different opponents, with few of those that have come up against the self-anointed ‘God’ of football able to contain the considerable threat he poses.

Here is the full list of club teams that Ibrahimovic has scored goals against:

No. Opponent No. Opponent No. Opponent No. Opponenet 1 Vastra Frolunda 46 Udinese 91 Lorient 136 Liverpool 2 Vastera 47 Fiorentina 92 Lille 137 Blackburn 3 Umea 48 Lecce 93 Toulouse 138 Bristol City 4 Ljungskile 49 Rapid Vienna 94 Dynamo Kyiv 139 Los Angeles FC 5 Atvidaberg 50 Bayern Munich 95 Bastia 140 Chicago Fire 6 Cafe Opera 51 Messina Peloro 96 Marseille 141 FC Dallas 7 Assyriska 52 AC Milan 97 Dinamo Zagreb 142 Real Salt Lake 8 Perstorp 53 Empoli 98 Nancy 143 San Jose Earthquakes 9 Helsingborg 54 Torino 99 Troyes 144 DC United 10 AIK 55 Catania 100 Nice 145 Columbus Crew 11 Djurgarden 56 Ascoli 101 Evian 146 Philadelphia Union 12 Feyenoord 57 CSKA Moscow 102 Valenciennes 147 Orlando City 13 Twente 58 Fenerbahce 103 Brest 148 Toronto FC 14 Apollon Limassol 59 Siena 104 Bordeaux 149 Seattle Sounders 15 Fortuna Sittard 60 Bologna 105 St Etienne 150 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 Roda JC 61 Werder Bremen 106 Rennes 151 Sporting Kansas City 17 Sparta Rotterdam 62 Cagliari 107 Guingamp 152 Minnesota United 18 Utrecht 63 Genoa 108 Monaco 153 Portland Timbers 19 NAC Breda 64 Atalanta 109 Benfica 154 Houston Dynamo 20 Lyon 65 Sporting Gijon 110 Anderlecht 155 New York Red Bulls 21 RBC Roosendaal 66 Getafe 111 Stade Reims 156 New England Revolution 22 Rosenborg 67 Atletico Madrid 112 Olympiacos 157 Montreal Impact 23 Valencia 68 Racing Santander 113 Sochaux 158 Sassuolo 24 Roma 69 Malaga 114 Nantes 159 Shamrock Rovers 25 PSV 70 Rubin Kazan 115 Bayer Leverkusen 160 Hellas Verona 26 Excelsior 71 Real Zaragoza 116 Montpellier 161 Crotone 27 Willem II 72 Real Madrid 117 Caen 162 Venezia 28 Groningen 73 Xerez 118 Lens 29 FC Zwolle 74 Deportivo La Coruna 119 Malmo 30 Grazer AK 75 Espanyol 120 Shakhtar Donetsk 31 RKC Waalwijk 76 Sevilla 121 ES Wasquehal 32 Celta Vigo 77 Stuttgart 122 Angers 33 AZ Alkmaar 78 Osasuna 123 Chelsea 34 ADO Den Haag 79 Real Mallorca 124 Manchester City 35 Heerenveen 80 Arsenal 125 Ajaccio 36 Vitesse 81 Auxerre 126 Leicester 37 Brescia 82 Ajax 127 Bournemouth 38 Sampdoria 83 Napoli 128 Southampton 39 Palermo 84 Juventus 129 Zorya Lugansk 40 Chievo 85 Bari 130 Swansea 41 Reggina 86 Cesena 131 West Ham 42 Inter 87 Viktoria Plzen 132 Everton 43 Lazio 88 BATE 133 Crystal Palace 44 Parma 89 Barcelona 134 West Brom 45 Livorno 90 Novara 135 Sunderland

Table correst as of 20/01/2022

How many more goals will Zlatan Ibrahimovic score?

Ibrahimovic celebrated his 40th birthday on October 3, 2021, but there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon.

Rolling 12-month contracts have been committed to since returning to AC Milan in January 2020, with there the potential for another to be signed in the coming weeks.

Article continues below

A relentless drive to be the best still burns as bright as ever, with that ambition rubbing off on those around him, while new rivals continue to be found in Italian and European football – allowing a remarkable list of opponents that have been breached to be extended.

There will come a day when Ibrahimovic heads off into retirement and leaves the art of goalscoring to somebody else, but it remains to be seen when that point will be reached.

Further reading