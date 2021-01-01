Value of Ziyech return clear for Chelsea, Lampard ahead of Man City

The 27-year-old Moroccan has resumed training and could be fit for Sunday’s fixture versus Pep Guardiola’s men

Frank Lampard has hinted that Hakim Ziyech could be available for ’s blockbuster Premier League match against on Sunday.

The international, who joined the Blues from for a fee of €40 million, has been out of action following a hamstring injury against on December 2.

With just 30 minutes into the league clash at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old went down after passing to James Reece in the build-up to the Blues' equalising goal.

As a result of that, the winger has missed the Blues’ last six matches in all competitions. However, the Englishman has given a piece of cheering news as Chelsea prepare to take on Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in two days’ time.

“He’s fit to train and has trained the last two or three days so I’ll have to make the decision on whether he’s ready to start.” Lampard said during Friday’s press conference, as per Chelsea's website.

Chelsea boast a 27 percent win rate in the 11 Premier League games Ziyech has not started this term, compared to 80 percent in the five games he has featured from the beginning.

Interestingly, no Blues player has matched the Morocco international's average of 2.77 chances created per 90 minutes either, Callum Hudson-Odoi the next best for the one-time European kings at 2.66.

And after seeing his players play a 1-1 draw with , Lampard had expressed his eagerness to get the former Twente and Heerenveen man back as soon as possible.

"I think with Hakim, the way he was playing, he was being very effective for us in terms of assists, goal creation, chance creation and some goals,” he told media. "He also had a real confidence in the way he was playing and we were very fluid at the time.

"He got injured when we were in a great run of form, so I think it has been a point.

"There's a possibility Ziyech could be fit for that one if it goes ahead on Sunday. I will know later in the week, but he is progressing to the point where he is close."

Having garnered 26 points from 16 outings in the 2020-21 campaign, Chelsea are sixth in the English elite division log.