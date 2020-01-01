Ziyech continues Chelsea form in Morocco masterclass

The in-form playmaker was influential as the Atlas Lions defeated the Central African Republic on Friday

Hakim Ziyech translated his recent scintillating form to the international arena as he inspired to a 4-1 victory over the Central African Republic in Friday’s qualifier.

The playmaker made it look easy as he netted twice—including a penalty and a fine strike—in a convincing triumph for the Atlas Lions that takes them one step closer to .

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the hosts, but they were pegged back 15 minutes later when Louis Mafouta equalised for Geoffrey Kondogbia’s Fauves.

More teams

Ziyech restored Morocco’s advantage just after the half-hour mark from the spot, before extending their lead two minutes later.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal made sure of triumph in the 64th minute, five minutes after replacing Hakimi.

Aymen Barkok and Samy Mmaee, both of whom made their debuts during the last international break, both made their competitive debuts for the Atlas Lions, while Adel Taarabt also featured for Morocco, continuing his return to prominence after being in the international wilderness for five years before 2019.

Further demonstrating their wealth of offensive quality, Morocco introduced Amine Harit, Achraf Bencharki and Faycal Fajr during the latter stages of the contest.

The win takes Morocco up to seven points after three matches, and they lead the group—two points ahead of Mauritania—at the halfway point of qualification.

Central African Republic remain firmly in the running on three points, with Burundi at the bottom of the pile on one.

Article continues below

The Atlas Lions and the CAR meet again on Tuesday, where Morocco could book their tickets to the Afcon.

Ziyech has been in awesome form for Chelsea since making his debut for the Blues; he scored in his first two starts for the Blues—the first player since Diego Costa to do so—and then set a new standard for the Premier League season with his performance against .

The former man set up six goalscoring chances in the match—including two assists—more than any other player has managed in the competition so far.