Zimbabwe coach Logarusic not happy receiving a salary while not working

Four months after being appointed as Warriors coach, the Croat is yet to take charge of a competitive match

Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic says it is “not normal sitting at home without football” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Logarusic was named as Warriors coach in January after leaving his post with the Sudan national team at the end of last year.

But he is yet to take charge of an official match as Zimbabwe coach after the 2021 qualifiers and the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals were postponed.

A training camp in March in preparation for Chan is probably the busiest Logarusic has been in his Zimbabwe role, leaving the Croat feeling uncomfortable with receiving his wages without action on the ground.

“I am not happy receiving the salaries which I have not worked for. I want to be coaching football. I want to be watching football. I eat football and nothing else so I can’t say anything else,” Logarusic told The Herald.

Zimbabwe were set to play back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against at the end of March, before travelling to for the Chan tournament in April had football not been suspended

Additionally, the 2020 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League has now been tentatively given the go-ahead to commence in August or September and Logarusic is keen for the return of football.

“You know, if the local league is back in a good way, that will definitely be a very good thing,’’ said Logarusic.

“Caf could then see how best they can consider bringing back the continental competitions like Chan.

"That will also enable me to assess more local players, the ones I have not watched. At least, if proper guidelines are taken, Caf might as well consider bringing the game back.

“I will be lying if I say I have been homesick. The truth is football is my profession and I have always been praying for its return all this time.

“I am very hopeful that football will return soon. You know, sitting at home without football, is not normal. I am hoping that the disease is eradicated completely and we go back to our normal lifestyle with football at the centre of everything.

“Of course, I might have asked for some time off to be back in but I am always in touch with my family, and other relatives back home, and they are all fine. I wouldn’t risk going there. I just want to see football coming back.

“Like what I have said, my wish as a football person is not to stay home. I need to be watching and coaching football.”

At the Chan tournament, Zimbabwe were due to face hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso in the group stage.