Zidane steps down as Real Madrid boss despite having 12 months left to run on his contract

The legendary Frenchman is walking away from a role in the Blancos' dugout for a second time, but leaves behind many happy memories

Real Madrid have confirmed that Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as the club's manager despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract.

Goal learned of the Frenchman's desire to walk away from the most demanding of coaching posts in mid-May, with it now revealed that ties will be severed in the Spanish capital.

Zidane is bidding farewell to the Blancos' dugout for a second time, but leaves behind many happy memories after securing major silverware across both of his stints at the helm.

What has been said?

The Liga giants have said in a statement on their official website: "Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current spell as coach of our club.

"It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.

"Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club.

"He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home."

More to follow...