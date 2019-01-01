Zidane leaves Real Madrid training camp due to personal reasons

The club confirmed in a brief statement that the head coach will be absent from their training camp in Montreal

Zinedine Zidane has left 's training camp in Montreal due to personal reasons.

The club confirmed in a short statement that head coach Zidane will be absent for an unspecified period of the trip.

"Our manager Zinedine Zidane will be absent from pre-season training camp because of personal reasons," the statement released on Friday said.

"Until his return, the sessions will be led by the second coach, David Bettoni."

Friday was Madrid's third day of training in Canada ahead of their pre-season opener against in Houston, Texas on July 20 in the International Champions Cup.

Madrid will then take on on July 23 outside of Washington, D.C. before completing their ICC run against cross-town rivals Atletico on July 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Blancos are looking to bounce back after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish well behind in and knocked out in the last 16 by .

Madrid were also knocked out of the by Barcelona, with the Club World Cup the team's only trophy of the season.

The club have undertaken a major spending spree this summer to ensure they don't repeat the disappointment of the 2018-19 campaign, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo already brought in.

The Blancos don't appear to be done yet either, with Goal reporting this week that club are still targeting Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Any move for the French star, however, would have to be accompanied by more players sold in order to balance the club's books.

Zidane returned to Madrid for a second spell in charge in March, having previously won three Champions Leagues in a row at the club.