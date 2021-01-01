Zidane hopeful defensive duo Varane and Ramos will be fit to face Chelsea

The Blancos could be shorthanded in defence for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is hopeful that Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos will both be fit for Wednesday's clash with Chelsea in the Champions League.

Ramos has returned to full fitness after suffering a calf injury but has not played a game for Madrid since mid-March.

Varane, meanwhile, suffered a minor injury and had to be withdrawn at half-time of Saturday's 2-0 win over Osasuna.

"I hope Varane has a small thing, he thinks it is a small thing and I hope so," Zidane told Movistar after the game.

"I hope Ramos is back," he added. "If he's good, he'll be with us."

With Ramos and Varane sidelined at various points this season, Eder Militao has stepped up to become a vital part of the team's defence.

The Brazilian scored the winner against Osasuna on Saturday and Zidane said he was pleased with the former Porto man's progress.

“I’m happy for Militao, when he wasn’t playing he was calm, he worked hard and waited for his opportunity. He is doing very well," the Frenchman said.

Though Militao's form will give Zidane's side a boost even if Varane and Ramos aren't fit, Madrid will want both ready to go ahead of a major test at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea managed a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg in Madrid on Tuesday, with the away goal giving them a slim advantage heading into their home second leg.

Madrid will also be sweating on the availability of Fede Valverde, who is hoping to return from Covid-19 and Ferland Mendy, who is looking to come back from injury.

