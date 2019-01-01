Zesco United coach George Lwandamina refuses to revel in win over Nkana

Zesco claimed the Copperbelt Derby bragging rights after kick-starting their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a win

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is refusing to get carried away by the 2-0 win over Zambian rivals Nkana FC in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C opener last Sunday.

Evergreen striker Lazarus Kambole and John Ching’andu scored in the first half to help the Team Ya Ziko begin their group stage campaign on a high.

But Zesco coach Lwandamina has played down the victory, saying there is still a long way to go before they conclude the group phase.

“We have just started and you want me to go over-celebrating. There are still more games to be played. You have to be cool,” Lwandamina was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Ghanaian heavyweights Asante Kotoko complete Group C. Dubbed the Copperbelt Derby, Zesco and Nkana will meet in the group return fixture in March.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi also shared his Zesco counterpart’s sentiments, saying they still have room to recover from their setback. “The tournament has just started. This is just the first game. We can’t sleep and say everything is over.

“We will plan for the next game. We have learnt one or two things from this game. Come next game you will see a different character.”

Nkana host Al Hilal in their next match while Zesco travel to Asante Kotoko.

The group C opener between the Zambian giants came eight days after Nkana had defeated Zesco in the Zambian Charity Shield.