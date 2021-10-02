Zero shots, Zero goals: Stats expose Aubameyang’s poor display against Brighton

The Gabon international put up a second-rate performance as the Gunners were held by the Seagulls on Saturday evening

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang failed to score as Arsenal settled for a 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Having found the net in the Gunners’ 3-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur last time out, the Gabon international was expected to keep the fire burning against the Seagulls.

Nevertheless, he put up a below-par performance as Mikel Arteta’s men went to the American Express Community Stadium, saw, but could only pick up one point against Graham Potter’s squad.

Despite featuring for 72 minutes against Brighton before he was substituted for Alexandre Lacazette, as the 32-year-old failed to make any appreciable impact during the game in which he was entrusted with the responsibility of troubling the hosts’ backline.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target and his only attempt went off target. He accounted for 11 passes with a passing accuracy of 54.6 percent.

Offensively, he did not complete a single dribble, had zero key passes while he was caught in an offside position once by referee Jon Moss.

Also, he did not add any value to Arsenal defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

With just two goals scored so far in six games, some have asked if the 2015 African Player of the Year has lost his Midas touch

In a recent interview, former England star Andy Cole claimed the best way to reignite the African’s scoring form is to play him in “his right position.”



“With Aubameyang, play him in his right position – he will score goals. But you can’t have one of your best players playing on the left, chasing back,” Cole told Kelly and Wrighty Show as quoted by The Boot Room.

“You take away why you signed him. On Sunday, he played in his position. That was his best game for Arsenal for some time. He wants to do well.

“At Dortmund and in his early time at Arsenal, he still had the legs to chase the channels, hassle lost causes and win the ball back.

“Now, he doesn’t do that – or he shouldn’t. He can initiate a press, but only when he has legs around him. On Sunday, he had that. The three behind him are a combined age of 63, in Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith-Rowe. They can help Aubameyang press.

Following Arsenal’s result, they dropped to ninth on the log having accrued just 10 points from seven outings so far.