Zambo Anguissa claims there’s no talk about Serie A title at Napoli

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa said Napoli are focused on their next game against Udinese on Saturday and they are not talking about the Serie A title.

Napoli bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Verona on Sunday after they suffered a 1-0 to AC Milan over a week ago.

They are second in the league table with three points behind leaders Milan which they are hoping to close the gap against Udinese who have won just two league matches on the road this season.

Napoli have only lifted the Scudetto twice in their history and the last one was in the 1989-90 season.

“We’re not talking about the Scudetto. It’ll be a tough game on Saturday. Udinese are a physical side with technical quality. We’ll need to be fully focused and attack them with the support of our fans,” Zambo Anguissa told Radio Kiss Kiss via Football Italia.

“We reacted well against Verona. We needed to get straight back to winning ways and we deservedly did so. It was so disappointing to lose to Milan, but we’ve done well to get straight back on track.

“The league is very hard-fought and even this year. We’re not top but we’re right up there. We want to give everything while taking it game by game. It’s still so open.”

Zambo Anguissa who is on a season-long loan from Fulham, is one of the key players in Napoli's midfield and he has played 17 league matches this campaign.

The Cameroon star featured in Sunday's game in Verona that witnessed widespread of racist chants from home fans.

Although Verona have been punished with a one-match stand closure by authorities, the 26-year-old berated the incident and called for a solution to racism.

“I personally don’t take much notice of the incidents that affect me, neither as a man, nor as a footballer, but it’s disappointing that we’re still talking about racism in 2022,” he said.

“I feel the solution has to be found on an organisational level by the institutions that have power in the league and that can ensure rules are adhered to.”