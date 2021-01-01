Zambia's Daka scores eight-minute hat-trick in RB Salzburg's rout of Sturm Graz

The 22-year-old continued his rich vein of form which took his tally to 23 goals after 19 league matches this campaign

Zambia star Patson Daka scored an eight-minute hat-trick in the first-half as RB Salzburg thrashed Sturm Graz 3-1 in Sunday’s Austrian Bundesliga encounter.

After scoring two goals each in Zambia's last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Algeria and Zimbabwe, Daka continued his goalscoring run in Austria.

The 22-year-old gave the hosts a three-goal lead in the opening minutes at the Red Bull Arena with goals in the third, fifth and 11th minutes.

Mali's Amadou Dante, however, reduced the deficit for Sturm Graz with his 13th-minute goal but it was not enough to inspire the visitors’ comeback.

Later in the second half, Daka had a chance to score four goals in the encounter but he failed to convert from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

The Zambia international remains the leading top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga with 23 goals after 19 games and he has only failed to score in just two league matches this season.

His contributions helped Salzburg sit atop of the league table with 29 points after 23 matches.

The 22-year-old is a goal away from equalling his tally in the 2019-20 season where he scored 24 goals in 31 matches.

The 2017 Caf Youth Player of the Year is close to securing his fifth Bundesliga crown in Austria since his joined the Bulls from Zambian club Kafue Celtic.

Although he is under contract until 2024, Daka's goalscoring form has made him a subject of transfer interest from several European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.